California

Ventura County issues coronavirus shelter-in-place order to people 75 and older

March 2018 view of downtown Ventura. The number of coronavirus cases in Ventura County rose to 13.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
March 19, 2020
9:02 AM
Coronavirus cases in Ventura County rose to 13, and officials imposed a series of orders designed to slow the spread.

People 75 or older have been ordered to shelter in place through April 1. The order also applies to people 70 and older with chronic disease.

The following types of businesses are ordered to close March 18 to April 1, according to Ventura County Public Health:

  • Bars and nightclubs that do not serve food.
  • Movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades.
  • Gyms, fitness centers and aquatic centers.
  • Wineries, breweries, and tap rooms that provide tastings.
  • All permanent food facilities may only prepare and offer food that is provided to customers via delivery service, via pickup for takeout dining, and via drive-through.
Californians — many isolated in their homes — have watched as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise daily. As of Wednesday morning, the state has at least 836 cases and 17 deaths, compared with 157 cases and three deaths the week before. Nearly 12,000 people in the state are self-monitoring for symptoms.

Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
