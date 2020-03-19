Ventura County issues coronavirus shelter-in-place order to people 75 and older

Coronavirus cases in Ventura County rose to 13, and officials imposed a series of orders designed to slow the spread.

People 75 or older have been ordered to shelter in place through April 1. The order also applies to people 70 and older with chronic disease.

The following types of businesses are ordered to close March 18 to April 1, according to Ventura County Public Health:

Bars and nightclubs that do not serve food.

Movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades.

Gyms, fitness centers and aquatic centers.

Wineries, breweries, and tap rooms that provide tastings.

All permanent food facilities may only prepare and offer food that is provided to customers via delivery service, via pickup for takeout dining, and via drive-through.

