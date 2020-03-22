Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

8 drone photos show how the Southland looks when it’s empty

Baseball fields on North Boylston Street empty
With L.A. under “stay at home” orders, facilities including baseball fields on North Boylston Street stand empty.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Staff
March 22, 2020
8:50 AM
With cases of the coronavirus in California nearing 1,500, state officials called on residents to self-isolate and tried to increase the speed of testing.

Amid some reports that people were gathering with friends or not maintaining the recommended social distance, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday pleaded for residents to avoid unnecessary social contact.

The staff of the Los Angeles Times has been documenting the changing landscape of everyday life. Here are views from on high of the Southland in the time of the coronavirus.

The 110 Freeway heading north out of downtown Los Angeles with very light traffic
Traffic on the 110 Freeway, heading north out of downtown L.A., is almost nonexistent.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles is empty
An aerial view of an empty Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Westfield Topanga mall parking lot
Parking slots create a pattern uninterrupted by cars at Westfield Topanga mall.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
LAUSD buses sit idle in a district transportation yard in Gardena
With the Los Angeles Unified School District closed, buses sit idle in a district transportation yard in Gardena.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
The basketball courts at Roybal Learning Center are empty with schools closed
The basketball courts at the shuttered Roybal Learning Center.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
One table is occupied outside Cal Marketplace in downtown L.A.
One table is occupied outside Cal Marketplace in downtown Los Angeles.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Wide stretches of sand are unoccupied on the beach in Santa Monica. The pier is closed.
Wide stretches of sand are unoccupied on the beach in Santa Monica. The city closed its famed pier.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Times Staff
