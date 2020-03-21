Photo gallery | What the coronavirus shutdown looks like in Calfornia

The
of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, in California now stands at over 1,300, but officials have said that is a gross underestimation due to the lack of tests for the virus. Testing picked up this week but healthcare authorities said they still don’t have anything close to a firm estimate of how many people are infected. total number of confirmed cases
About 25,200 tests had been conducted in California by both commercial and private labs as of 2 p.m. Friday, the state Department of Public Health said Saturday. Results for more than 12,700 of them were pending.
A pair of visitors wearing masks walk along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, where shops were closed and streets largely devoid of people.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
California entered the weekend with coronavirus deaths rising to 24, orders
for most residents to stay at home to slow the spread and already desperate hospitals bracing for more patients that officials fear will overwhelm the state’s healthcare system.
The Walt Disney Concert Hall is dark. The popular entertainment venue has temporarily shut down as a safety precaution against the spread of coronavirus.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
The lights are on but the Santa Monica Pier is closed to the public.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A couple walks alone on Santa Monica Beach as rain falls from storm clouds in the distance.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A couple wait for a bus outside the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A woman uses a smartphone to record the scene along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, where shops were closed and streets largely devoid of people on Friday, Mar. 20, 2020.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A handful of visitors walk on a largely deserted Santa Monica Beach.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Shuttered shops line Windward Avenue in Venice Beach.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A postal carrier delivering mail is reflected in the window of a shop in Chinatown, which was largely deserted.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A young man drives a sports car down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, where shops were closed and streets largely devoid of people and motor traffic.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A surfer walks past shuttered shops on Windward Avenue in Venice Beach.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A vendor sits along the empty boardwalk at Venice Beach.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A man with a mask waits alone on the platform of the Metro Hollywood/Highland station in Hollywood.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
School buses sit since all schools have been closed in LA County.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
The City of Santa Monica closed the Santa Monica Pier in an attempt to prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus. Very few people were on the beach in Santa Monica as the epidemic continues to be a problem.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
At the Cal Marketplace at W 3rd and S Grand Ave, only a few people eat outside, where normally it would be packed.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
The basketball courts at Roybal Learning Center are empty with schools closed due to the Coronavirus.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
The intersection of the 101 and 110 freeways in downtown Los Angeles. Govenor Newsom requested that all non-essential business be stopped and people stay home.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
An aerial view of an empty Westfield Topanga mall parking lot, as new regulations have closed all indoor shopping centers in Canoga Park.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Riverside County medical personnel administer a coronavirus test to a driver at a drive-though testing facility at Diamond Stadium.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Griffith Park had lots of visitors on Saturday, March 21, 2020. People tried to maintain social distancing, but in some situations, didn’t succeed.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
olfers wait to start at the first hole at Roosevelt Golf Course in Griffith Park. Griffith Park had lots of visitors on Saturday, March 21, 2020. People tried to maintain social distancing, but in some situations, didn’t succeed.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)