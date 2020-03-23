Here are the latest L.A. County communities with confirmed COVID-19 cases

With more testing, the number of coronavirus infections in Los Angeles County continued to spike over the weekend, growing by 132.

Officals on Sunday reported an additional death related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus; it was the county’s fifth. The Culver City resident was older than 65 and had underlying health conditions, the county Department of Public Health said.

The county recorded 71 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 409. Of the total, 319 were ages of 19 to 64.

Eighty-four people have been hospitalized, public health officials said.

“Please know that the actions you take today to stay 6 feet away from others and limit all nonessential activities outside your home are the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Barbara Ferrer, the county public health director, said in a statement.

Cases by community:

Alhambra 3

Altadena 3

Arcadia 2

Athens 1

Baldwin Hills 3

Bellflower 1

Beverly Hills 8

Beverlywood 6

Boyle Heights 5

Brentwood 23

Burbank 2

Calabasas 2

Canoga Park 1

Carson 4

Castaic 1

Century City 4

Century Palms/Cove 1

Cerritos 2

Covina 1

Crestview 5

Culver City 4

Del Rey 2

Diamond Bar 2

Downtown 1

Eagle Rock 1

East Hollywood 1

East Los Angeles 2

Echo Park 1

El Segundo 1

Encino 10

Gardena 1

Glendale 6

Glendora 1

Granada Hills 4

Hancock Park 5

Hawthorne 2

Hollywood 12

Hollywood Hills 5

Inglewood 3

Koreatown 2

La Canada Flintridge 1

La Mirada 3

La Verne 2

Lake Balboa 1

Lakewood 1

Lancaster 4

Lawndale 1

Lomita 8

Long Beach -- 15

Los Feliz 1

Lynwood 2

Manhattan Beach 7

Mar Vista 5

Melrose 17

Miracle Mile 4

Monterey Park 3

North Hollywood 5

Northridge 1

Pacific Palisades 7

Palms 1

Paramount 1

Park La Brea 4

Pasadena 3

Playa Vista 2

Rancho Palos Verdes 1

Redondo Beach 4

Reseda 2

San Dimas 1

San Fernando 1

San Pedro 1

Santa Clarita 4

Santa Monica 7

Santa Monica Mountains 2

Sherman Oaks 7

Silverlake 3

South El Monte 1

South Gate 1

South Pasadena 3

South Whittier 1

Stevenson Ranch 1

Studio City 4

Sun Valley 1

Sunland 1

Sylmar 1

Tarzana 8

Temple 1

Torrance 3

Tujunga 1

University Park 1

Valley Glen 6

Van Nuys 2

Venice 7

Vermont Knolls 1

Vermont Vista 1

Vernon Central 1

Walnut 1

West Adams 1

West Covina 1

West Hills 4

West Hollywood 19

West Los Angeles 3

West Vernon 2

Westchester 3

Westlake 1

Westwood 5

Whittier 2

Wilmington 1

Winnetka 1

Woodland Hills 5

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

