L.A. City Council president cancels upcoming council meetings

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez canceled council meetings that had been scheduled for Tuesday and next week, saying that the city needed to ensure it was ready to meet “recommended safety standards.”

The Tuesday meeting had been planned, in part, as a teleconferencing meeting during which members of the public could call in with comments. Some council members would also have been in the council chambers, Martinez said in her letter.

Martinez said that everything slated for the Tuesday meeting would be rescheduled for a future meeting. Last week, council members put forward a long list of proposals to address the needs of Angelenos during the coronavirus pandemic, including boosting sick leave and restricting evictions, that have not yet been formally drafted and passed as laws.

Martinez said that “one way or another, we must meet to resolve those items and assist the good people of Los Angeles.”

“Should there be any emergency items that the council needs to address, I will convene an emergency meeting to take action once all safety and logistical concerns have been met,” Martinez added.

In an attempt to limit health risks, council members had already cut the number of meetings down from three sessions per week to one. They also canceled meetings of all of the council’s committees, which deal with such topics as public safety, planning and the city budget.