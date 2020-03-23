Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Coronavirus cases in Orange County jump to 125

508645_la-me-oc-coronavirus_17_AJS.jpg
A man takes his child on a walk in downtown Huntington Beach amid coronavirus restrictions last week.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 23, 2020
1:12 PM
The number of coronavirus infections in Orange County cracked triple digits on Monday.

There are now 125 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, up 30 from Sunday, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. Despite the steady increase in cases, no deaths have been reported.

Of the confirmed cases, 73 are men and 52 are women. Most of the patients — 72 — are between the ages of 18 and 49, but 19 seniors and one person under the age of 18 have also tested positive, health officials said.

So far, 1,776 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
