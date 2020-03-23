Coronavirus cases in Orange County jump to 125

The number of coronavirus infections in Orange County cracked triple digits on Monday.

There are now 125 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, up 30 from Sunday, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. Despite the steady increase in cases, no deaths have been reported.

Of the confirmed cases, 73 are men and 52 are women. Most of the patients — 72 — are between the ages of 18 and 49, but 19 seniors and one person under the age of 18 have also tested positive, health officials said.

So far, 1,776 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.