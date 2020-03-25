A search for answers in teen’s death that may be linked to coronavirus

Officials are trying to determine whether a teenager in Lancaster died of coronavirus and are awaiting the results of more testing.

The boy’s father, an Uber driver, has the virus, but it remains unclear how the boy may have contracted it.

Q: What do we know about the boy?

The Lancaster teenager died this week of septic shock, according to Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. Officials initially said he died of coronavirus but later said more tests were needed.

“The juvenile fatality that the Los Angeles County Department Public Health reported earlier today will require further evaluation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” a county statement read. “Though early tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19, the case is complex, and there may be an alternate explanation for this fatality. Patient privacy prevents our offering further details at this time.”

It’s possible the boy had coronavirus but that was not the cause of death.

Parris said as an Uber driver, the father “had close contact on the job with the public daily,” though it’s unclear how he contracted it.

Q: What are the next steps?

The CDC will review his case, and eventually county officials will determine a cause of death.

Q: Does this suggest children are more at risk than we originally believed?

Not necessarily. If confirmed, this appears to be the first death of a teenager from coronavirus in the United States.

But overall, children are less vulnerable that other groups.

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released last week, there had been no coronavirus fatalities in the United States of people under 18. The report also said there had been no reported ICU admissions for people under 19.

Of the more than. 600 cases in L.A. County, only 10 involve people under 17.

Overall, officials have said young children are at lesser risk than older people for contracting the coronavirus.

One possible reason why babies, toddlers and young children have not been critically threatened is their immature immune systems. An undeveloped immune system might prevent the body from triggering inflammation severe enough to result in pneumonia, septic shock or organ failure.