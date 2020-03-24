Lancaster teenage boy dies of coronavirus; his father is also infected, mayor says

A Lancaster teenage boy who died of coronavirus died of septic shock, and his father is also infected with the virus, the city’s mayor said Tuesday.

Lancaster mayor R. Rex Parris said in an interview that the father “had close contact on the job with the public daily.” It’s unclear how the teenager got the virus.

“This is truly awful to lose a child,” Parris said.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department said it was working to confirm how the teenager contracted the virus and whether he suffered from any underlying health issues. They are also looking into whether the case marks the first death of a minor linked to coronavirus in the country.

Advertisement

“This is a devastating reminder that COVID-19 affects people of all ages,” L.A. County Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer said.

In response, Parris said he is asking that all children to stay indoors and is working to secure 100,000 coronavirus test kits. He expressed frustration at the lack of testing.

“They aren’t testing hardly anybody. So we aren’t to wait for the county. We are going to provide our own tests,” he said.

Authorities also confirmed an additional 128 cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the county’s total to 662. Of those, 42% are in people ages 18 to 40, and 39% are in people 41 to 65.

Advertisement

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released last week, there had been no coronavirus fatalities in the United States of people under 18. The report also said there had been no reported ICU admissions for people under 19.