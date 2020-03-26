Here is latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus infection cases

Coronavirus infection cases continued to spread across Los Angeles County, with officials saying they expect the spike to continue.
“The worst days are still ahead,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
Officials Wednesday confirmed 138 new cases of the virus. That brings the county’s total to 812.
So far, more than 6,300 people have been tested in the county for the virus, Ferrer said. Of those, 11% have tested positive.
Officials said 160 people who tested positive have been hospitalized at some point. There are currently 44 hospitalized individuals, including four who are in their 30s.
The total death count in the county is 13.
Here are the confirmed cases in Los Angeles County communities.
- Agoura Hills 3
- Alhambra 6
- Altadena 5
- Arcadia 4
- Arleta 1
- Athens 1
- Baldwin Hills 3
- Bell Gardens 3
- Bellflower 7
- Beverly Hills 13
- Beverlywood 8
- Boyle Heights 5
- Brentwood 34
- Burbank 3
- Calabasas 4
- Canoga Park 2
- Canyon Country 1
- Carson 9
- Castaic 2
- Century City 7
- Century Palms/Cove 3
- Cerritos 2
- Claremont 1
- Cloverdale/Cochran 3
- Compton 2
- Covina 3
- Crenshaw District 2
- Crestview 7
- Culver City 6
- Del Rey 5
- Diamond Bar 2
- Downey 5
- Downtown 6
- Duarte 1
- Eagle Rock 2
- East Hollywood 1
- East Los Angeles 3
- Echo Park 4
- El Segundo 2
- Encino 13
- Exposition Park 1
- Florence 4
- Gardena 1
- Glassell Park 1
- Glendale 12
- Glendora 2
- Granada Hills 7
- Hancock Park 8
- Harbor Gateway 2
- Harvard Heights 1
- Hawthorne 8
- Highland Park 2
- Hollywood 23
- Hollywood Hills 8
- Hyde Park 1
- Inglewood 5
- Koreatown 5
- La Canada Flintridge 3
- La Mirada 4
- La Verne 2
- Lake Balboa 2
- Lakewood 4
- Lancaster 13
- Lawndale 1
- Lomita 9
- Long Beach 28
- Los Feliz 3
- Lynwood 3
- Manhattan Beach 17
- Mar Vista 6
- Melrose 33
- Miracle Mile 8
- Monterey Park 4
- Mt. Washington 2
- North Hollywood 11
- Northridge 2
- Norwalk 2
- Pacific Palisades 9
- Palmdale 2
- Palms 8
- Panorama City 1
- Paramount 3
- Park La Brea 8
- Pasadena 7
- Pico 2
- Pico Rivera 1
- Playa Vista 5
- Pomona 1
- Porter Ranch 1
- Rancho Palos Verdes 5
- Redondo Beach 9
- Reseda 5
- San Dimas 1
- San Fernando 3
- San Gabriel 1
- San Pedro 4
- Santa Clarita 10
- Santa Monica 18
- Santa Monica Mountains 3
- Sherman Oaks 12
- Silverlake 6
- South El Monte 3
- South Gate 2
- South Park 1
- South Pasadena 3
- South Whittier 3
- Stevenson Ranch 2
- Studio City 7
- Sun Valley 2
- Sunland 1
- Sylmar 1
- Tarzana 9
- Temple 3
- Torrance 9
- Tujunga 1
- University Park 4
- Valinda 1
- Valley Glen 11
- Van Nuys 4
- Venice 9
- Vermont Knolls 1
- Vermont Vista 3
- Vernon Central 1
- Walnut 1
- Watts 1
- West Adams 4
- West Covina 2
- West Hills 4
- West Hollywood 31
- West Los Angeles 4
- West Vernon 5
- Westchester 5
- Westlake 1
- Westwood 9
- Whittier 3
- Wholesale District 4
- Willowbrook 1
- Wilmington 4
- Wilshire Center 2
- Winnetka 3
- Woodland Hills 11
- Under investigation 56