Here is latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus infection cases

Coronavirus infection cases continued to spread across Los Angeles County, with officials saying they expect the spike to continue.

“The worst days are still ahead,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Officials Wednesday confirmed 138 new cases of the virus. That brings the county’s total to 812.

So far, more than 6,300 people have been tested in the county for the virus, Ferrer said. Of those, 11% have tested positive.

Officials said 160 people who tested positive have been hospitalized at some point. There are currently 44 hospitalized individuals, including four who are in their 30s.

The total death count in the county is 13.

Here are the confirmed cases in Los Angeles County communities.