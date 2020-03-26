Looking down on coronavirus: 12 aerial photos of Southland’s new normal

New normal. The coronavirus outbreak has changed everything.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a stay-at-home order, all nonessential businesses are closed and local law enforcement agencies are doing what they can to keep us off the streets. So what does it look like outside — from above?
Times photographer Robert Gauthier captured these images during an aerial tour of the Southland.
Airline service in the United States is teetering on the brink of collapse, with near-empty planes and coronavirus outbreaks that have left some air traffic control towers empty.
On Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills the high-end shops are closed, the normally bustling sidewalks empty because of California coronavirus restrictions.
21 photos look at what’s being called the new normal as people around the world deal with the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.