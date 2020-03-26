Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Looking down on coronavirus: 12 aerial photos of Southland’s new normal

Aerial view of Dodger Stadium
Aerial view of Dodger Stadium the day before what should have been opening day of the Major League Baseball season, now postponed indefinitely.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Staff
March 26, 2020
7:30 AM
New normal. The coronavirus outbreak has changed everything.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a stay-at-home order, all nonessential businesses are closed and local law enforcement agencies are doing what they can to keep us off the streets. So what does it look like outside — from above?

Times photographer Robert Gauthier captured these images during an aerial tour of the Southland.

Trainload of armored vehicles
A train carrying armored vehicles passes under the 110 Freeway near the Los Angees River in downtown L.A.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Coronavirus testing at Hansen Dam
Dozens of cars line up for drive-through coronavirus testing at Hansen Dam Recreation Area.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Timess)
Dockweiler State Beach
Cyclists ride past motor homes at Dockweiler Beach RV Park that are to be used to quarantine COVID-19 patients.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach is all but empty days after all beaches and parks were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Aerial view of the closed Santa Monica Pier
Aerial view of the closed Santa Monica Pier.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Venice Beach skate park
Venice Beach skate park, where a handful of skaters defy the city’s closure order.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Port of Los Angeles
A few container ships are docked in what is usually a very busy Port of Los Angeles.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
110 and the 105 freeways
Traffic is light as “rush” hour nears at the interchange between the 110 and 105 freeways.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Riviera Golf Course
Aerial view of the Riviera Country Club golf course.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Pickle ball in Venice
Despite widely publicized warnings, people play pickle ball in Venice, which does require social distancing.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Aerial view of the fashion district near downtown Los Angeles
Aerial view of the Fashion District near downtown Los Angeles.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
California
Times Staff
