Life in the time of the coronavirus: Photos from around the world

JAPAN: A woman uses hand sanitizer before lining up to see the Olympic cauldron in Tokyo. It was on display a day after the Tokyo Games were postponed.
(Clive Rose / Getty Images)
It’s clear that the coronavirus outbreak represents an extraordinary global threat to both public health and global economies. The coronavirus has spread to at least 194 countries, and the disease it causes, COVID-19, has claimed more than 20,500 lives and infected over 450,000 people.
The speed of the crisis and the change to our everyday lives, as well as the threat to our most at-risk citizens, is astonishing and has many reflecting on their values and way of life.
These 21 photos reflect the new normal around the world.
SPAIN: People walk past a poster by artist Tvboy amid a lockdown in Barcelona.
(Felipe Dana / Associated Press)
MEXICO: A worker sprays disinfectant on a man’s hands during a campaign to sanitize public spaces in Guadalajara.
(Ulises Ruiz / AFP via Getty Images)
RUSSIA: A young woman wearing a playful face mask walks on Red Square in Moscow.
(Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images)
ENGLAND: A man wears a religious placard on Market Street in Manchester, England, on Wednesday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced lockdown measures Tuesday.
(Anthony Devlin / Getty Images)
NEW YORK: Local personality the Naked Cowboy plays his guitar recently in a mostly empty Times Square.
(Victor J. Blue / Getty Images)
COLOMBIA: Jaime Ramirez feeds son Gabriel in Chia on Monday while on lockdown.
(Ivan Valencia / Associated Press)
NEVADA: Dr. Elissa Palmer stands on a ladder to test a patient in a truck at a drive-through testing site in Las Vegas.
(John Locher / Associated Press)
SAN DIEGO: The Navy hospital ship the Mercy leaves port in San Diego. The ship will begin taking patients who do not have COVID-19 from area hospitals a day after it docks in L.A.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
FRANCE: Plush bears are installed in a line outside a Paris shop to encourage social distancing.
(Francois Mori / Associated Press)
BRAZIL: A boy peeks from the doorway of his home in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro.
(Leo Correa / Associated Press)
VENEZUELA: A man in Caracas attends customers through an opening with a sign beneath that says “Pharmacy on duty.”
(Ariana Cubillos / Associated Press)
ITALY: A volunteer nurse wearing a mask tends to homeless people in Milan.
(Antonio Calanni / Associated Press)
EGYPT: Municipal workers sanitize the areas surrounding the Giza pyramids.
(Nariman El-Mofty / Associated Press)
KIRKLAND, Wash.: Pat and Bob McCauley self-quarantine at their home in Kirkland, a city hit hard by the coronavirus.
(Karen Ducey )
PAKISTAN: A health official checks the temperature of a woman at the Lahore railway station.
(Arif Ali / AFP via Getty Images)
SWEDEN: Two men clean and disinfect a taxi in Stockholm on Tuesday.
(Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty Images)
ITALY: A pallbearer takes a picture of a coffin for relatives of the deceased at a cemetery in Grassobbio.
(Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty Images)
THAILAND: On Wednesday, monks wearing masks chant an ancient prayer intended to ward off the plague.
(Lauren DeCicca / Getty Images)
PHILIPPINES: A firefighter sprays disinfectant outside a public market in Manila on Wednesday.
(Associated Press)