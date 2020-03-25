Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Life in the time of the coronavirus: Photos from around the world

SPAIN: A man in a face mask looks out from behind a partially closed store gate.
(Bernat Armangue / Associated Press)
By Times staff and wire services
March 25, 2020
2:22 PM
A woman uses hand sanitizer before lining up to see the Olympic cauldron in Tokyo.
(Clive Rose / Getty Images)

It’s clear that the coronavirus outbreak represents an extraordinary global threat to both public health and global economies. The coronavirus has spread to at least 194 countries, and the disease it causes, COVID-19, has claimed more than 20,500 lives and infected over 450,000 people.

The speed of the crisis and the change to our everyday lives, as well as the threat to our most at-risk citizens, is astonishing and has many reflecting on their values and way of life.

These 21 photos reflect the new normal around the world.

People walk past a poster by artist Tvboy amid a lockdown in Barcelona.
SPAIN: People walk past a poster by artist Tvboy amid a lockdown in Barcelona.
(Felipe Dana / Associated Press)
MEXICO: A worker sprays disinfectant on a man’s hands in Guadalajara.
MEXICO: A worker sprays disinfectant on a man’s hands during a campaign to sanitize public spaces in Guadalajara.
(Ulises Ruiz / AFP via Getty Images)
A young woman walks on Red Square in Moscow.
RUSSIA: A young woman wearing a playful face mask walks on Red Square in Moscow.
(Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images)
Olympic Flame Displayed A Day After Tokyo Games Postponement Announced
(Clive Rose / Getty Images)
A man wears a religious placard on Market Street in Manchester, England.
ENGLAND: A man wears a religious placard on Market Street in Manchester, England, on Wednesday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced lockdown measures Tuesday.
(Anthony Devlin / Getty Images)
The Naked Cowboy plays his guitar in a mostly empty Times Square.
NEW YORK: Local personality the Naked Cowboy plays his guitar recently in a mostly empty Times Square.
(Victor J. Blue / Getty Images)
Jaime Ramirez feeds son Gabriel in Chia on Monday while on lockdown.
COLOMBIA: Jaime Ramirez feeds son Gabriel in Chia on Monday while on lockdown.
(Ivan Valencia / Associated Press)
Dr. Elissa Palmer stands on a ladder to test a patient in a truck in Las Vegas.
NEVADA: Dr. Elissa Palmer stands on a ladder to test a patient in a truck at a drive-through testing site in Las Vegas.
(John Locher / Associated Press)
The Navy hospital ship the Mercy leaves port in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO: The Navy hospital ship the Mercy leaves port in San Diego. The ship will begin taking patients who do not have COVID-19 from area hospitals a day after it docks in L.A.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak France
FRANCE: Plush bears are installed in a line outside a Paris shop to encourage social distancing.
(Francois Mori / Associated Press)
A boy peeks from the doorway of his home in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro.
BRAZIL: A boy peeks from the doorway of his home in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro.
(Leo Correa / Associated Press)
A Caracas pharmacy serves customers through a small opening.
VENEZUELA: A man in Caracas attends customers through an opening with a sign beneath that says “Pharmacy on duty.”
(Ariana Cubillos / Associated Press)
A volunteer nurse wearing a mask tends to homeless people in Milan.
ITALY: A volunteer nurse wearing a mask tends to homeless people in Milan.
(Antonio Calanni / Associated Press)
Municipal workers sanitize the areas surrounding the Giza pyramids.
EGYPT: Municipal workers sanitize the areas surrounding the Giza pyramids.
(Nariman El-Mofty / Associated Press)
Pat and Bob McCauley self-quarantine at their home in Kirkland, Wash.
KIRKLAND, Wash.: Pat and Bob McCauley self-quarantine at their home in Kirkland, a city hit hard by the coronavirus.
(Karen Ducey )
A health official checks a woman’s temperature at a Pakistan railway station.
PAKISTAN: A health official checks the temperature of a woman at the Lahore railway station.
(Arif Ali / AFP via Getty Images)
Two men clean and disinfect a taxi in Stockholm on Tuesday.
SWEDEN: Two men clean and disinfect a taxi in Stockholm on Tuesday.
(Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty Images)
A pallbearer photographs a coffin for relatives of the deceased at a cemetery in Italy.
ITALY: A pallbearer takes a picture of a coffin for relatives of the deceased at a cemetery in Grassobbio.
(Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty Images)
Thai monks wearing masks chant an ancient prayer intended to ward off the plague.
THAILAND: On Wednesday, monks wearing masks chant an ancient prayer intended to ward off the plague.
(Lauren DeCicca / Getty Images)
A firefighter sprays disinfectant outside a public market in Manila on Wednesday.
PHILIPPINES: A firefighter sprays disinfectant outside a public market in Manila on Wednesday.
(Associated Press)

Times staff and wire services
