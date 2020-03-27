This is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County saw a big jump in both coronavirus cases and deaths, and officials warned the situation is going to get much worse.

The numbers

— L.A. County reported an additional 421 confirmed cases Thursday, for a total of 1,229

— A total of 253 people have been hospitalized at some point, or about 21% of all positive cases

Advertisement

— The mortality rate in L.A. County is estimated at 1.6%

Analysis

L.A. County has dramatically increased testing over the last week, and that is offering a better picture of how much the virus has spread. Many of those now listed as being infected got sick before social distancing rules were imposed across California, so it’s still not fully clear how much the restrictions might slow the spread. The hope is that confined movements eventually will make a difference.

“If there are 1,000 people who are positive and each one of those people infects two other people ... within a few weeks, there could be a million people infected in L.A. County,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the county Department of Public Health.

Advertisement

Cases by community:

Agoura Hills* 5

Alhambra 8

Altadena* 6

Arcadia 6

Arleta 2

Athens 3

Azusa* 1

Baldwin Hills 4

Bell 2

Bell Gardens* 3

Bellflower* 8

Beverly Hills 15

Beverlywood* 10

Boyle Heights 7

Brentwood* 42

Burbank 6

Calabasas* 5

Canoga Park 3

Canyon Country* 1

Carson* 21

Castaic 2

Century City* 9

Century Palms/Cove* 3

Cerritos* 2

Chatsworth 1

Claremont* 1

Cloverdale/Cochran* 3

Compton* 5

Covina* 4

Crenshaw District* 2

Crestview* 9

Culver City* 8

Del Rey 9

Diamond Bar 2

Downey 10

Downtown* 7

Duarte* 2

Eagle Rock 3

East Hollywood 2

East Los Angeles 4

Echo Park* 7

El Segundo* 2

Encino 21

Exposition Park 2

Florence* 7

Gardena 4

Glassell Park 2

Glendale 23

Glendora* 2

Granada Hills 8

Hacienda Heights 2

Hancock Park* 10

Harbor City* 1

Harbor Gateway* 3

Harvard Heights* 2

Hawthorne* 9

Highland Park 3

Hollywood 27

Hollywood Hills 17

Hyde Park* 1

Inglewood 12

Koreatown 7

La Cañada Flintridge* 6

La Mirada* 5

La Puente 1

La Verne* 2

Lake Balboa 3

Lakewood* 7

Lancaster* 16

Lawndale* 2

Leimert Park* 2

Lincoln Heights 1

Little Bangladesh 1

Lomita* 12

Long Beach -- 41

Pasadena -- 9

Los Feliz* 5

Lynwood 6

Manhattan Beach* 21

Mar Vista 8

Maywood* 1

Melrose 47

Miracle Mile* 13

Monrovia* 2

Montebello 1

Monterey Park 4

Mount Washington* 3

North Hills 1

North Hollywood 15

Northridge 4

Norwalk 9

Pacific Palisades* 12

Pacoima 1

Palmdale 2

Palms 10

Panorama City 4

Paramount 4

Park La Brea* 8

Pasadena 9

Pico 5

Pico Rivera 2

Playa Vista* 8

Pomona* 3

Porter Ranch 2

Rancho Palos Verdes 6

Redondo Beach 20

Reseda 8

San Dimas* 1

San Fernando* 3

San Gabriel 3

San Pedro* 5

Santa Clarita 16

Santa Monica 21

Santa Monica Mountains* 4

Sherman Oaks 17

Silver Lake 11

South El Monte* 4

South Gate 4

South Park 2

South Pasadena* 4

South Whittier* 4

Stevenson Ranch* 3

Studio City* 11

Sun Valley 2

Sunland* 1

Sylmar 2

Tarzana 14

Temple* 6

Torrance 14

Tujunga* 2

University Park* 6

Valinda* 1

Valley Glen* 12

Van Nuys 4

Venice 11

Vermont Knolls* 3

Vermont Vista* 5

Vernon Central 1

Walnut* 1

Watts 1

West Adams 6

West Covina 4

West Hills* 4

West Hollywood 35

West Los Angeles* 5

West Vernon* 6

West Whittier/Los Nietos* 1

Westchester 7

Westlake 1

Westwood 11

Whittier* 3

Wholesale District 6

Willowbrook* 1

Wilmington 5

Wilshire Center 2

Winnetka* 5

Woodland Hills 13

Under investigation 141

*These areas contain multiple communities.