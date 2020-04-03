Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus infections in Orange County hit a new peak of 711 on Friday, with Irvine, Newport Beach and Anaheim among the hardest hit with each reporting more than five dozen cases, officials said.

The county’s death toll remained unchanged at 13. Countywide, 103 people are currently hospitalized, 44 of them in intensive care, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

To date, 8,727 people have been tested for coronavirus infection in the county.

With the number of cases rising by the day, county health officials are now saying residents should consider covering their faces when they have to go outside.

“Leave the N95 and surgical masks for our brave healthcare workers and first responders,” the county Emergency Operations Center wrote on Facebook. “Make your own face covering out of scarfs, bandannas, T-shirts, sweatshirts or towels or anything made of cotton, silk or linen — so long as it covers your nose and mouth.”

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 3

18-24 — 68

25-34 — 107

35-44 — 112

45-64 — 293

65+ — 128

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 1

45-64 — 3

65+ — 7

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 8

Anaheim — 63

Brea — 4

Buena Park — 22

Costa Mesa — 14

Cypress — 18

Dana Point — 11

Fountain Valley — 8

Fullerton — 15

Garden Grove — 18

Huntington Beach — 48

Irvine — 69

La Habra — 8

La Palma — 6

Ladera Ranch — 6

Laguna Beach — 29

Laguna Hills — 5

Laguna Niguel — 20

Lake Forest — 15

Mission Viejo — 18

Newport Beach — 67

Orange — 21

Placentia — 13

Rancho Santa Margarita — 6

San Clemente — 35

San Juan Capistrano — 16

Santa Ana — 43

Seal Beach — 2

Stanton — 1

Tustin — 13

Westminster — 7

Yorba Linda — 22

Other — 20

Unknown — 40

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas and cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.