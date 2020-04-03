Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Bicyclist on the Huntington Beach boardwalk
A man wears a face mask while biking on the mostly empty boardwalk in Huntington Beach on Thursday. The pier, beach parking lots and most shops are closed because of state-mandated social distancing rules to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
April 3, 2020
2:48 PM
Share

The number of coronavirus infections in Orange County hit a new peak of 711 on Friday, with Irvine, Newport Beach and Anaheim among the hardest hit with each reporting more than five dozen cases, officials said.

The county’s death toll remained unchanged at 13. Countywide, 103 people are currently hospitalized, 44 of them in intensive care, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

To date, 8,727 people have been tested for coronavirus infection in the county.

With the number of cases rising by the day, county health officials are now saying residents should consider covering their faces when they have to go outside.

Advertisement

“Leave the N95 and surgical masks for our brave healthcare workers and first responders,” the county Emergency Operations Center wrote on Facebook. “Make your own face covering out of scarfs, bandannas, T-shirts, sweatshirts or towels or anything made of cotton, silk or linen — so long as it covers your nose and mouth.”

California
Coronavirus live updates: Supreme Court postpones oral arguments for remainder of term
CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS
California
Coronavirus live updates: Supreme Court postpones oral arguments for remainder of term
The Los Angeles Times will provide around-the-clock updates on COVID-19 from across Southern California and around the world.Tracking the coronavirus in California: latest numbers | Support our journalism with a subscriptionHave a question about coronavirus? Send us your questions here. | You also can sign up for our newsletterSee latest photo gallery

Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 3
18-24 — 68
25-34 — 107
35-44 — 112
45-64 — 293
65+ — 128

Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 1
45-64 — 3
65+ — 7

Advertisement

Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 8
Anaheim — 63
Brea — 4
Buena Park — 22
Costa Mesa — 14
Cypress — 18
Dana Point — 11
Fountain Valley — 8
Fullerton — 15
Garden Grove — 18
Huntington Beach — 48
Irvine — 69
La Habra — 8
La Palma — 6
Ladera Ranch — 6
Laguna Beach — 29
Laguna Hills — 5
Laguna Niguel — 20
Lake Forest — 15
Mission Viejo — 18
Newport Beach — 67
Orange — 21
Placentia — 13
Rancho Santa Margarita — 6
San Clemente — 35
San Juan Capistrano — 16
Santa Ana — 43
Seal Beach — 2
Stanton — 1
Tustin — 13
Westminster — 7
Yorba Linda — 22
Other — 20
Unknown — 40

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas and cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

CaliforniaOrange CountyCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement