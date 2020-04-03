Second Riverside County sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

A second Riverside County sheriff’s deputy has died due to the coronavirus, officials reported Friday morning.

Deputy David Werksman, 51, who served in the department for 22 years, died Thursday, officials said. He began his career with the department in April 1998 and worked on assignments at the Robert Presley Detention Center, Jurupa Valley Station and Lake Elsinore Station. He was most recently assigned to the sheriff’s administration, according to officials.

We are saddened to announce the death of Deputy David Werksman, most recently assigned to Sheriff’s Admin. Deputy Werksman passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/cDshazQpeQ — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) April 3, 2020

Werksman is survived by his wife and three children.

He is the second member of the department to die this week due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Thursday morning, Terrell Young, a father of four and a 15-year veteran of the department, also died due to complications from COVID-19.

“As first responders, Deputy Werksman and Deputy Young served on the front lines of an invisible beast,” Bill Young, Riverside Sheriffs’ Assn. president said. “Yet, they both demonstrated in this crisis and every day their dedication and sacrifice. Their tragic deaths are a stark reminder of why we need the public to stay at home and to take this deadly virus seriously. We need everyone to take the public health warnings as if it’s life or death because it is. Please, help us help you and stay inside unless absolutely necessary.”