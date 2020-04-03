Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Second Riverside County sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

Healthcare workers assigned to the Navy hospital ship Mercy, which recently docked at the Port of Los Angeles, admit the first patient from Los Angeles medical facilities on March 29.
(U.S. Navy photo by Spc. 2nd Class Erwin Jacob Miciano)
By Kailyn Brown
April 3, 2020
9:41 AM
A second Riverside County sheriff’s deputy has died due to the coronavirus, officials reported Friday morning.

Deputy David Werksman, 51, who served in the department for 22 years, died Thursday, officials said. He began his career with the department in April 1998 and worked on assignments at the Robert Presley Detention Center, Jurupa Valley Station and Lake Elsinore Station. He was most recently assigned to the sheriff’s administration, according to officials.

Werksman is survived by his wife and three children.

He is the second member of the department to die this week due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Thursday morning, Terrell Young, a father of four and a 15-year veteran of the department, also died due to complications from COVID-19.

“As first responders, Deputy Werksman and Deputy Young served on the front lines of an invisible beast,” Bill Young, Riverside Sheriffs’ Assn. president said. “Yet, they both demonstrated in this crisis and every day their dedication and sacrifice. Their tragic deaths are a stark reminder of why we need the public to stay at home and to take this deadly virus seriously. We need everyone to take the public health warnings as if it’s life or death because it is. Please, help us help you and stay inside unless absolutely necessary.”

Kailyn Brown
Kailyn Brown has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2018. The Las Vegas native previously worked at the city’s two newspapers, the Review-Journal and the Sun. Brown attended UNLV, where she hosted a college radio show that was named the city’s best student program by a local magazine.
