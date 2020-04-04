Here is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County confirmed 11 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday, bringing its toll to 91, and 521 new cases overall, bringing that total to more than 4,500.

The number of new cases in the county increased by more than 1,000 within 48 hours. About 541 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19, officials said.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said that the county should expect to see 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day in the coming weeks and that the key to keeping the rate of spread manageable is for the public to stay home.

“The next few weeks are going to be critically important, because we are going to see more cases of people who are positive with COVID-19, but it’s our hope that the rate of increase continues to be manageable and that we don’t overwhelm our healthcare system,” she said.

Here is a breakdown of cases by community. For more, go to The Times coronavirus tracker.

Long Beach 171

Melrose 121

Glendale 103

Santa Clarita 78

Torrance 76

West Hollywood 73

Hollywood 73

North Hollywood 67

Carson 63

Santa Monica 62

Redondo Beach 60

Inglewood 55

Beverly Hills 53

Pasadena 53

Burbank 50

Downey 47

Sherman Oaks 46

Manhattan Beach 45

Brentwood 44

Sylmar 42

Silverlake 38

Lancaster 38

Hollywood Hills 36

Woodland Hills 36

Encino 35

South Gate 35

Hancock Park 33

Palms 33

Tarzana 30

Hawthorne 30

Norwalk 30

Boyle Heights 28

East Los Angeles 28

Westwood 27

Palmdale 27

Valley Village 27

Compton 26

Koreatown 26

Bellflower 26

Florence-Firestone 26

Van Nuys 26

West Los Angeles 25

Reseda 25

Pacific Palisades 25

San Pedro 25

Lakewood 24

Carthay 24

Westlake 23

Mar Vista 23

Lynwood 23

Beverly Crest 23

Pomona 22

Glassell Park 22

West Vernon 22

Westchester 22

Del Rey 22

Rancho Palos Verdes 22

Granada Hills 21

Gardena 20

Florence-Firestone 20

Venice 20

Culver City 20

Canoga Park 20

Crestview 20

Panorama City 19

Palos Verdes Estates 19

Los Feliz 19

Chatsworth 19

Studio City 19

Century City 19

Lake Balboa 19

Central 18

Winnetka 18

Wilshire Center 17

Hermosa Beach 17

Northridge 17

Exposition Park 17

Athens-Westmont 17

South Carthay 17

Downtown 17

Paramount 17

Pico Rivera 17

Alhambra 17

Altadena 16

Beverlywood 16

Mid-City 16

Calabasas 16

Agoura Hills 16

Pacoima 16

West Adams 16

Wilmington 16

Whittier 16

Huntington Park 16

North Hills 16

University Park 16

Harbor City 15

West Carson 15

South Park 15

Temple-Beaudry 15

Bell 14

East Hollywood 14

Eagle Rock 14

Baldwin Hills 14

Pico-Union 13

Miracle Mile 13

Harbor Gateway 13

Bel-Air 13

Arcadia 13

Century Palms/Cove 13

Wholesale District 13

Watts 12

Monterey Park 12

Adams-Normandie 12

Valley Glen 12

Leimert Park 12

Porter Ranch 12

El Sereno 12

Hacienda Heights 12

West Hills 12

Little Bangladesh 11

Covina 11

Cerritos 11

Sun Valley 11

Highland Park 11

West LA 11

La Mirada 11

South Whittier 11

Lawndale 10

Cudahy 10

Hyde Park 10

Glendora 10

Maywood 10

Cheviot Hills 10

Arleta 10

Montebello 10

Lennox 10

El Monte 10

Sunland 10

Little Armenia 9

Country Club Park 9

La Canada Flintridge 9

Lake View Terrace 9

Green Meadows 9

Vermont Vista 8

Willowbrook 8

View Park/Windsor Hills 8

Bell Gardens 8

West Covina 8

Vernon Central 8

Echo Park 8

Harvard Heights 8

Mission Hills 8

Diamond Bar 8

Monrovia 8

La Puente 8

Harvard Park 8

Cloverdale/Cochran 8

Playa Vista 8

Azusa 8

Rowland Heights 7

Victoria Park 7

Crenshaw District 7

South Pasadena 7

Baldwin Park 7

Ladera Heights 7

Tujunga 7

San Gabriel 7

Malibu 7

Vermont Knolls 7

Marina Peninsula 6

Historic Filipinotown 6

Lomita 6

Mt. Washington 6

Covina 6

San Dimas 6

Gramercy Place 6

Stevenson Ranch 6

San Fernando 6

Park La Brea 6

Lincoln Heights 6

Walnut 6

Rancho Park 5

Rolling Hills Estates 5

Rosemead 5

Marina del Rey 5

Shadow Hills 5

El Segundo 5

Canyon Country 5

South San Gabriel 5

Toluca Lake 5

Elysian Park 5

Vermont Square 5

Claremont 4

Castaic 4

Temple City 3

West Whittier/Los Nietos 3

La Verne 2

Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4

Thai Town 1-4

Sun Village 1-4

South El Monte 1-4

Signal Hill 1-4

Sierra Madre 1-4

Saugus 1-4

Santa Monica Mountains 1-4

Santa Fe Springs 1-4

San Marino 1-4

Rosewood 1-4

Reynier Village 1-4

Reseda Ranch 1-4

Regent Square 1-4

Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Acton 1-4

Playa del Rey 1-4

Palisades Highlands 1-4

Wiseburn 1-4

Northeast San Gabriel 1-4

North Whittier 1-4

Monrovia 1-4

Mandeville Canyon 1-4

Manchester Square 1-4

Longwood 1-4

Little Tokyo 1-4

Lake Los Angeles 1-4

Lafayette Square 1-4

La Verne 1-4

La Rambla 1-4

La Crescenta-Montrose 1-4

Hawthorne 1-4

Hawaiian Gardens 1-4

Westlake Village 1-4

Faircrest Heights 1-4

West Puente Valley 1-4

Elysian Valley 1-4

El Camino Village 1-4

West Antelope Valley 1-4

East Whittier 1-4

East Rancho Dominguez 1-4

East La Mirada 1-4

Walnut Park 1-4

Duarte 1-4

View Heights 1-4

Del Aire 1-4

Covina (Charter Oak) 1-4

Chinatown 1-4

Valinda 1-4

Cadillac-Corning 1-4

Azusa 1-4

Atwater Village 1-4

Athens Village 1-4

Artesia 1-4

Valencia 1-4

Alsace 1-4

Quartz Hill 1-4