Here is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County confirmed 11 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday, bringing its toll to 91, and 521 new cases overall, bringing that total to more than 4,500.
The number of new cases in the county increased by more than 1,000 within 48 hours. About 541 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19, officials said.
Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said that the county should expect to see 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day in the coming weeks and that the key to keeping the rate of spread manageable is for the public to stay home.
“The next few weeks are going to be critically important, because we are going to see more cases of people who are positive with COVID-19, but it’s our hope that the rate of increase continues to be manageable and that we don’t overwhelm our healthcare system,” she said.
Here is a breakdown of cases by community. For more, go to The Times coronavirus tracker.
Long Beach 171
Melrose 121
Glendale 103
Santa Clarita 78
Torrance 76
West Hollywood 73
Hollywood 73
North Hollywood 67
Carson 63
Santa Monica 62
Redondo Beach 60
Inglewood 55
Beverly Hills 53
Pasadena 53
Burbank 50
Downey 47
Sherman Oaks 46
Manhattan Beach 45
Brentwood 44
Sylmar 42
Silverlake 38
Lancaster 38
Hollywood Hills 36
Woodland Hills 36
Encino 35
South Gate 35
Hancock Park 33
Palms 33
Tarzana 30
Hawthorne 30
Norwalk 30
Boyle Heights 28
East Los Angeles 28
Westwood 27
Palmdale 27
Valley Village 27
Compton 26
Koreatown 26
Bellflower 26
Florence-Firestone 26
Van Nuys 26
West Los Angeles 25
Reseda 25
Pacific Palisades 25
San Pedro 25
Lakewood 24
Carthay 24
Westlake 23
Mar Vista 23
Lynwood 23
Beverly Crest 23
Pomona 22
Glassell Park 22
West Vernon 22
Westchester 22
Del Rey 22
Rancho Palos Verdes 22
Granada Hills 21
Gardena 20
Florence-Firestone 20
Venice 20
Culver City 20
Canoga Park 20
Crestview 20
Panorama City 19
Palos Verdes Estates 19
Los Feliz 19
Chatsworth 19
Studio City 19
Century City 19
Lake Balboa 19
Central 18
Winnetka 18
Wilshire Center 17
Hermosa Beach 17
Northridge 17
Exposition Park 17
Athens-Westmont 17
South Carthay 17
Downtown 17
Paramount 17
Pico Rivera 17
Alhambra 17
Altadena 16
Beverlywood 16
Mid-City 16
Calabasas 16
Agoura Hills 16
Pacoima 16
West Adams 16
Wilmington 16
Whittier 16
Huntington Park 16
North Hills 16
University Park 16
Harbor City 15
West Carson 15
South Park 15
Temple-Beaudry 15
Bell 14
East Hollywood 14
Eagle Rock 14
Baldwin Hills 14
Pico-Union 13
Miracle Mile 13
Harbor Gateway 13
Bel-Air 13
Arcadia 13
Century Palms/Cove 13
Wholesale District 13
Watts 12
Monterey Park 12
Adams-Normandie 12
Valley Glen 12
Leimert Park 12
Porter Ranch 12
El Sereno 12
Hacienda Heights 12
West Hills 12
Little Bangladesh 11
Covina 11
Cerritos 11
Sun Valley 11
Highland Park 11
West LA 11
La Mirada 11
South Whittier 11
Lawndale 10
Cudahy 10
Hyde Park 10
Glendora 10
Maywood 10
Cheviot Hills 10
Arleta 10
Montebello 10
Lennox 10
El Monte 10
Sunland 10
Little Armenia 9
Country Club Park 9
La Canada Flintridge 9
Lake View Terrace 9
Green Meadows 9
Vermont Vista 8
Willowbrook 8
View Park/Windsor Hills 8
Bell Gardens 8
West Covina 8
Vernon Central 8
Echo Park 8
Harvard Heights 8
Mission Hills 8
Diamond Bar 8
Monrovia 8
La Puente 8
Harvard Park 8
Cloverdale/Cochran 8
Playa Vista 8
Azusa 8
Rowland Heights 7
Victoria Park 7
Crenshaw District 7
South Pasadena 7
Baldwin Park 7
Ladera Heights 7
Tujunga 7
San Gabriel 7
Malibu 7
Vermont Knolls 7
Marina Peninsula 6
Historic Filipinotown 6
Lomita 6
Mt. Washington 6
Covina 6
San Dimas 6
Gramercy Place 6
Stevenson Ranch 6
San Fernando 6
Park La Brea 6
Lincoln Heights 6
Walnut 6
Rancho Park 5
Rolling Hills Estates 5
Rosemead 5
Marina del Rey 5
Shadow Hills 5
El Segundo 5
Canyon Country 5
South San Gabriel 5
Toluca Lake 5
Elysian Park 5
Vermont Square 5
Claremont 4
Castaic 4
Temple City 3
West Whittier/Los Nietos 3
La Verne 2
Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4
Thai Town 1-4
Sun Village 1-4
South El Monte 1-4
Signal Hill 1-4
Sierra Madre 1-4
Saugus 1-4
Santa Monica Mountains 1-4
Santa Fe Springs 1-4
San Marino 1-4
Rosewood 1-4
Reynier Village 1-4
Reseda Ranch 1-4
Regent Square 1-4
Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Acton 1-4
Playa del Rey 1-4
Palisades Highlands 1-4
Wiseburn 1-4
Northeast San Gabriel 1-4
North Whittier 1-4
Monrovia 1-4
Mandeville Canyon 1-4
Manchester Square 1-4
Longwood 1-4
Little Tokyo 1-4
Lake Los Angeles 1-4
Lafayette Square 1-4
La Verne 1-4
La Rambla 1-4
La Crescenta-Montrose 1-4
Hawthorne 1-4
Hawaiian Gardens 1-4
Westlake Village 1-4
Faircrest Heights 1-4
West Puente Valley 1-4
Elysian Valley 1-4
El Camino Village 1-4
West Antelope Valley 1-4
East Whittier 1-4
East Rancho Dominguez 1-4
East La Mirada 1-4
Walnut Park 1-4
Duarte 1-4
View Heights 1-4
Del Aire 1-4
Covina (Charter Oak) 1-4
Chinatown 1-4
Valinda 1-4
Cadillac-Corning 1-4
Azusa 1-4
Atwater Village 1-4
Athens Village 1-4
Artesia 1-4
Valencia 1-4
Alsace 1-4
Quartz Hill 1-4