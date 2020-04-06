Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Huntington Beach resident Kelly Beita wears a bandanna as she takes a beachside break.
Huntington Beach resident Kelly Beita wears a bandanna as she takes a break from work on the beach Thursday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
April 6, 2020
9:35 AM
Share

Orange County’s coronavirus case count continues to mushroom — with 834 infections confirmed countywide as of Sunday.

The county has routinely added dozens of a new patients a day to its caseload. That’s reflected in the rapid growth of the total case count, which stood at 420 a week ago and 94 the week before that.

Fourteen COVID-19 patients — eight of them seniors — have died so far, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Anaheim, Irvine and Newport Beach continue to be hit particularly hard. Each of the cities has at least 73 confirmed cases, and combined they account for roughly 27% of the county’s verified coronavirus infections.

Advertisement

Although Anaheim has the most confirmed cases in the county, with 79, city spokesman Mike Lyster said its share of the caseload, about 9.5%, continued to be below its portion of the county’s population, 11.2%.

“We know staying in, keeping distance and other extraordinary measures are hard on everyone,” he said Sunday. “But the stable trend in Anaheim’s share of the county’s cases can be a positive sign of managing the outbreak in our city and that these measures are working. We have more tough weeks ahead, but the sooner we get on top of this, the sooner we can return to normal life when safe to do so.”

California
Coronavirus live updates: Trump is battling without a war room
Virus Outbreak South Korea Daily Life
California
Coronavirus live updates: Trump is battling without a war room
Coronavirus updates from April 2-5 can be found hereThe Los Angeles Times will provide around-the-clock updates on COVID-19 from across Southern California and around the world.Tracking the coronavirus in California: latest numbers | Support our journalism with a subscriptionHave a question about coronavirus? Send us your questions here. | You also can sign up for our newsletterSee latest photo gallery

County officials continue to urge residents to abide by health orders to stay at home as much as possible, keep their distance from others and to cover their faces when they do go outside.

Advertisement

“If you need to leave your home to perform essential tasks, we encourage you to follow state public health guidelines to wear a cloth face covering,” Irvine Mayor Christina Shea said in a statement. “Please leave the N95 masks for the healthcare workers and first responders who are our heroes in the fight against COVID-19.”

California
‘Very difficult days ahead’ as jump in coronavirus deaths expected across California
520393-ME-0405-godspeak-calvary-06-CMC.jpg
California
‘Very difficult days ahead’ as jump in coronavirus deaths expected across California
California continues to see dramatic increases in people hospitalized with the coronavirus, with more than 2,300 patients in the state.
More Coverage
This is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases
Tracking coronavirus in California

Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 6
18-24 — 75
25-34 — 126
35-44 — 125
45-64 — 342
65+ — 159
Unknown — 1

Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 1
45-64 — 3
65+ — 8

Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 9
Anaheim — 79
Brea — 4
Buena Park — 25
Costa Mesa — 18
Cypress — 18
Dana Point — 11
Fountain Valley — 12
Fullerton — 19
Garden Grove — 21
Huntington Beach — 58
Irvine — 75
La Habra — 13
La Palma — 6
Ladera Ranch — 8
Laguna Beach — 32
Laguna Hills — 7
Laguna Niguel — 21
Lake Forest — 16
Mission Viejo — 22
Newport Beach — 73
Orange — 27
Placentia — 19
Rancho Santa Margarita — 6
San Clemente — 37
San Juan Capistrano — 16
Santa Ana — 58
Seal Beach — 3
Stanton — 1
Trabuco Canyon — 5
Tustin — 15
Westminster — 10
Yorba Linda — 26
Other — 17
Unknown — 47

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas and cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

CaliforniaOrange CountyCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement