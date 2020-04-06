Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County’s coronavirus case count continues to mushroom — with 834 infections confirmed countywide as of Sunday.

The county has routinely added dozens of a new patients a day to its caseload. That’s reflected in the rapid growth of the total case count, which stood at 420 a week ago and 94 the week before that.

Fourteen COVID-19 patients — eight of them seniors — have died so far, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Anaheim, Irvine and Newport Beach continue to be hit particularly hard. Each of the cities has at least 73 confirmed cases, and combined they account for roughly 27% of the county’s verified coronavirus infections.

Although Anaheim has the most confirmed cases in the county, with 79, city spokesman Mike Lyster said its share of the caseload, about 9.5%, continued to be below its portion of the county’s population, 11.2%.

“We know staying in, keeping distance and other extraordinary measures are hard on everyone,” he said Sunday. “But the stable trend in Anaheim’s share of the county’s cases can be a positive sign of managing the outbreak in our city and that these measures are working. We have more tough weeks ahead, but the sooner we get on top of this, the sooner we can return to normal life when safe to do so.”

County officials continue to urge residents to abide by health orders to stay at home as much as possible, keep their distance from others and to cover their faces when they do go outside.

“If you need to leave your home to perform essential tasks, we encourage you to follow state public health guidelines to wear a cloth face covering,” Irvine Mayor Christina Shea said in a statement. “Please leave the N95 masks for the healthcare workers and first responders who are our heroes in the fight against COVID-19.”

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 6

18-24 — 75

25-34 — 126

35-44 — 125

45-64 — 342

65+ — 159

Unknown — 1

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 1

45-64 — 3

65+ — 8

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 9

Anaheim — 79

Brea — 4

Buena Park — 25

Costa Mesa — 18

Cypress — 18

Dana Point — 11

Fountain Valley — 12

Fullerton — 19

Garden Grove — 21

Huntington Beach — 58

Irvine — 75

La Habra — 13

La Palma — 6

Ladera Ranch — 8

Laguna Beach — 32

Laguna Hills — 7

Laguna Niguel — 21

Lake Forest — 16

Mission Viejo — 22

Newport Beach — 73

Orange — 27

Placentia — 19

Rancho Santa Margarita — 6

San Clemente — 37

San Juan Capistrano — 16

Santa Ana — 58

Seal Beach — 3

Stanton — 1

Trabuco Canyon — 5

Tustin — 15

Westminster — 10

Yorba Linda — 26

Other — 17

Unknown — 47

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas and cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.