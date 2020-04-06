Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

'Very difficult days ahead' as jump in coronavirus deaths expected across California

Wearing gloves and a mask, Robyn Freeman, of Orange County, prays after taking communion on Palm Sunday at the Godspeak Calvary Church in Newbury Park. Communion was given inside the church on Palm Sunday using social distancing and other precautions due to coronavirus Covid 19.   (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
RMG, a business that would normally be supplying the garment district with cleaning supplies, toilet paper, etc., is now offering those same necessities to anyone who needs it during the coronavirus pandemic. Pedro Bermudez offers some of those supplies to a motorist as she drives by and ultimately stops to purchase an array of products.   (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
From left, sisters Eleanor, 14, and Harper Ragle, 12, work on a nature journal for class while on the sidewalk near their home in Echo Park. Eleanor is writing about the details she sees in the bush beside her. “I miss my friends,” Eleanor said. “Being out of school isn’t as great as school.” Eleanor made the cloth masks for her and her sister during a instructional zoom call with a teacher at Renaissance Arts Academy.  (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
McDonald’s employees and supporters strike outside a McDonalds in Crenshaw demanding the company cover healthcare costs of any worker or immediate family member who gets sick from COVID-19.  (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
A person who wishes to remain anonymous strikes from her car to support McDonald’s employees who are demanding the company cover healthcare costs of any worker or immediate family member who gets sick from COVID-19 in Los Angeles.  (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
A Palm Springs resident finds the serenity of a closed golf course the perfect place for afternoon reading during the coronavirus pandemic at Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
June Gilmore, of Laguna Woods, uses a loud speaker and sign to make her point while her husband, Brian Gilmore, honks his horn while joining mostly Laguna Woods seniors protesting after learning nearby Ayers Hotel will be used to treat homeless COVID2019 patients.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Adeline Hernandez, 2, of Riverside seems perplexed by the yellow caution tape as she approaches the closed off swing sets during the coronavirus pandemic at Ryan Bonaminio Park.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
A family walk with dogs as they cross quiet Hillside Road in Rancho Cucamonga. as many residents observe stay-at-home orders due to coronavirus pandemic in Rancho Cucamonga.   (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
A man dressed as Superman tries to give out free masks so people can protect themselves from CONVID-19 along Washington Blvd. in Marina Del Rey.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Cassidy Roosen, with Beach Cities Health District, holds up a sign that says, “We’re All In This Together,” while waiting to direct cars at a drive-through, appointment-only coronavirus testing location, at the South Bay Galleria, in Redondo Beach.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Spyder Surfboards store owner Dennis Jarvis, right, and his son Luke, work on building skateboards as part of their “drive-thru” skateboard building at their flagship store in Hermosa Beach, CA,   (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Aniza Serrano hands out one of 400 free orchids that were ordered for the now canceled Easter services in front of the church in East Hollywood.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Grocery carts block off the front parking area as Best Buy is open for curbside pickup only during the coronavirus pandemic.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
On Sunset Boulevard in Los Feliz, Greg Barris, (in cowboy hat) picks up fresh produce he ordered through County Line Harvest, a local vegetable farm.   (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Chantael Duke, 32, sits on the steps off of Sunset Boulevard in Los Feliz. She lost her two jobs due to coronavirus closures.   (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Juliann Hartman, center, and her husband, Butch, wave signs they created to cheer up people mid-pandemic on Calabasas Road in Calabasas.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Grace Carter, 15, of Riverside, practices a dance routine at home after dance classes and school were canceled. She has to use the Zoom app on her iPhone to practice with her dance group."It’s hard. My bedroom is a smaller space. I miss all my friends at the studio, " Grace said.   (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Dusk falls in a deserted downtown Los Angeles on April 2.  (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
A man works from his home in Long Beach.  (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Jerome Campbell takes a walk along Ocean Boulevard at dusk in Long Beach.  (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
A San Bernardino County healthcare worker takes a sample at a coronavirus drive-through testing site at the county fairgrounds in Victorville.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
A Metro general service employee disinfects a bench in Boyle Heights.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Vendors sell masks along San Pedro Street in the garment district of Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A runner jogs past the Pottery Barn in Pasadena. Some businesses in the area have boarded up their stores.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Raquel Lezama and daughter Monica Ramos collect meals for the family at Manual Arts High School. Lezama was laid off from her $17.76-an-hour job at a Beverly Hills hotel.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Homeless artist Matteo defends his work against removal by the Los Angeles Sanitation Department and police in Venice.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Kylie Wortham, who was laid off because of the coronavirus, relaxes with a book in a hammock overlooking the beach in Huntington Beach.   (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
People wearing face masks shop at the Santa Monica farmers market.   (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A medical staff member enters Cedar Mountain Post Acute Care Facility in Yucaipa after 51 residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
The Iron City Tavern in San Pedro tries an incentive to lure takeout customers.  (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
The streets of San Pedro are quiet as people remain in their homes due to the coronavirus.   (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Healthcare workers gather outside UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center to call for further action from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kristen Edgerle of Victorville collects information from a blood donor before drawing blood at The Richard Nixon Presidential Library blood drive during the coronavirus pandemic in Yorba Linda.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Jonathan Sanchez, manager of Choppy’s Produce Company at the LA Wholesale Produce Market, stands with an excess of inventory in the wake of the coronavirus Covid19 shutdown as LA’s produce wholesalers are seeing their business decline over 80%.   (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A woman has the sidewalk all to herself while walking along California St. in downtown Ventura. Foot traffic is very light as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.   (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
A city worker, wearing a protective suit and mask, sweeps around the Echo Park Community Center that is one of several recreation centers in Los Angeles that has been converted for homeless housing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The center is filled to capacity with over 30 beds available to the homeless.   (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Shauna Jin of Los Angeles, with her dog, Bodhi, practices social distancing with John Kiss of Los Angeles at the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
A maintenance worker cleans the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. The park is closed to the public because of the coronavirus.   (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
A lending library had some additional useful items, including a roll of toilet paper and cans of beans and corn, in a Hermosa Beach neighborhood.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters drive by the Getty House, the home of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, in Hancock Park. Tenant advocates are demanding a total moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus crisis.   (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Security guard Marcos Ayala of East Los Angeles helps the Hermosa Beach Police Department close off the Strand and a two-mile stretch of Hermosa Beach.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
The Strand and oceanfront of Hermosa Beach are closed in an effort to prevent crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Mong Noiboonsok, left, and Rena Chastan have lunch at Crystal Springs picnic area in Griffith Park.   (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Venice residents Emily Berry and Gavin Kelley take a break at Venice Beach. Berry, a cocktail waitress at Enterprise Fish Co., lost her job due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Kelley, a manager at a performing arts school with a focus on music, said that he still has a job and that classes at the school will resume online this coming Monday.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Israel Torres touches up a new sign at a closed store along the boardwalk in Venice Beach.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
The JW Marriott at L.A. Live is sharing a message of hope with red lights in 34 windows, creating a 19-story display on the hotel’s north side.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
A Playa del Rey beach is nearly empty after L.A. County announced the closure of all beaches and trails in an effort to reduce crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
The Manhattan Beach Pier is locked, and a city sign explains why in three repeated messages: “Lot closed,” “COVID-19” and “Social Distancing.”   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Juan Diaz Jr., a lifelong Dodgers fan, prays that the season will start by May in front of Dodger Stadium on what would have been opening day.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Hayley, CEO and founder of Love My Neighbor Foundation, right, dances with Crystal Armster, 51, while she and her colleagues continue to feed the homeless on skid row amid the pandemic.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A masked passenger on a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department wear protective gear while handing out coronavirus test kits at a parking lot on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium.   (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Dede Oneal waits for a coronavirus test at the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A man in a mask passes a closed restaurant along Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
The Westfield Topanga mall parking lot in Canoga Park is empty amid coronavirus closure rules.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Artist Corie Mattie paints a mural on the side of a pop-up store as a man takes a picture in West Hollywood.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Medical assistant Zoila Villalta works with Rosie Boston, 32, of Glendale, who is donating blood for her first time at L.A. Care Health Plan downtown.   (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A bus plies a route on the empty streets of downtown Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
The lights are on, but the Santa Monica Pier is closed.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A couple wait for a bus outside the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
With all Los Angeles schools closed until further notice, LAUSD buses sit idle in Gardena.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
A lone traveler makes his way to catch a flight in Tom Bradley International Terminal.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Chandly Burres looks for items on the sidewalk at a deserted Venice Boardwalk.   (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Denise Young looks on as her daughter, Allison, 9, a fourth-grader at EARThS (Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences) Magnet School in Newbury Park, receives a Chromebook.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Hollywood Boulevard is devoid of the usual crowds.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Michael Ray, 11, plays before a movie at the Paramount Drive-In.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah Fry
Alex Wigglesworth Luke Money
April 6, 2020
8:13 AM
UPDATED 8:27 AM
California is bracing for another spike in coronavirus deaths this week, with the total number of confirmed cases topping 15,000.

The toll has been particularly somber in Los Angeles County, which reported 28 deaths Saturday, the largest one-day increase since the coronavirus pandemic began. Los Angeles County on Sunday announced 15 additional deaths, raising the total to more than 130.

“We have some very difficult days ahead, and now is the time for all of us to redouble our physical distancing efforts and look after our neighbors, friends and families who may be at the highest risk for serious illness from COVID-19,” Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, said in a statement.

Orange County also continues to see a rapid rise in confirmed coronavirus infections, as its total case count hit 834 Sunday — up more than 400 from a week ago. The county’s death toll remained at 14 in the latest update. Eight people who died were at least 65 years old and three were between the ages of 45 and 64.

The county also reported that 137 people were hospitalized — the most to date. Of those, 56 were in intensive care, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Counties across California continue to see dramatic increases in people hospitalized with the virus, with more than 2,300 patients in the state. An additional 3,267 people hospitalized are suspected of having coronavirus but are awaiting test results.

From Friday night to Saturday morning, the number of coronavirus patients in California’s ICU beds rose nearly 11% to 1,008 people.

So far, hospitals have not been overwhelmed by patients. And California officials believe strict social distancing measures are already helping the state when compared with coronavirus hot spots such as New York, where thousands have died.

However, Ferrer said Friday that Los Angeles County should expect to see 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day in the coming weeks.

California
Los Angeles prosecutors on Friday filed criminal charges against two smoke shops, a shoe store and a discount electronics retailer, accusing them of refusing to shut down despite orders imposed to fight the coronavirus.

It marks the first time the city has filed charges for violations of the “Safer at Home” order, which requires businesses deemed nonessential to close their doors.

In another dramatic move aimed at slowing the rapid spread of the coronavirus, California judicial leaders are expected to adopt a statewide emergency order setting bail at zero for misdemeanor and lower-level felony offenses.

In a remote meeting Monday, the Judicial Council also is expected to vote to suspend evictions and foreclosures and to allow for the expansion of court hearings held by video or telephone.

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye heads the council, the policymaking body for California’s court system. Gov. Gavin Newsom has given her and the council, which is primarily made up of judges, extraordinary temporary powers to suspend laws to deal with the health crisis.

For criminal and juvenile proceedings, including arraignments and preliminary examinations, the council will direct courts to prioritize the use of technology to meet legal deadlines and ensure that defendants and children are not held in custody without timely hearings, according to a report prepared for Monday’s meeting.

In criminal cases, the defendant must agree before a court hearing can be held remotely.

California Coronavirus Pandemic
