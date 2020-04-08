A member of the nursing staff at L.A. County jails who died last week had COVID-19

A member of the nursing staff at the Los Angeles County jails who died last week tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The employee, who was not identified, had been off work for a while, said Jackie Clark, the county’s correctional health director. It’s unclear how or when the employee fell ill. Clark said the jail health staff was notified late last week of the test results.

As of Wednesday morning, four inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Of those, one had fully recovered. Fourteen inmates, including the three others who tested positive, were in isolation because they had a fever or symptoms of an upper respiratory infection.

The Sheriff’s Department said 372 inmates were being quarantined because they had close contact with someone under observation.

The Sheriff’s Department has significantly reduced the jail population, down to 13,586 as of Tuesday, to combat the spread of the virus. The jails typically house about 17,000 people.

In addition, 25 Sheriff’s Department employees have tested positive for the virus. More than 400 are in quarantine.