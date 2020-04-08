Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

A member of the nursing staff at L.A. County jails who died last week had COVID-19

Twin Towers
Four L.A. County jail inmates had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday morning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Alene TchekmedyianStaff Writer 
April 8, 2020
10:53 AM
A member of the nursing staff at the Los Angeles County jails who died last week tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The employee, who was not identified, had been off work for a while, said Jackie Clark, the county’s correctional health director. It’s unclear how or when the employee fell ill. Clark said the jail health staff was notified late last week of the test results.

As of Wednesday morning, four inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Of those, one had fully recovered. Fourteen inmates, including the three others who tested positive, were in isolation because they had a fever or symptoms of an upper respiratory infection.

The Sheriff’s Department said 372 inmates were being quarantined because they had close contact with someone under observation.

The Sheriff’s Department has significantly reduced the jail population, down to 13,586 as of Tuesday, to combat the spread of the virus. The jails typically house about 17,000 people.

In addition, 25 Sheriff’s Department employees have tested positive for the virus. More than 400 are in quarantine.

Alene Tchekmedyian
Alene Tchekmedyian covers the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She previously wrote about the county’s criminal courts and breaking news throughout California. Before joining The Times in 2016, she reported on crime and policing for the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader. She grew up in Huntington Beach and graduated from UCLA.
