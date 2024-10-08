1 dead, several hospitalized after suspected drug overdose cluster at a downtown jail

Photograph shows the entrance to the inmate reception center at the Men’s Central Jail on Bauchet Street in downtown Los Angeles. One person died and at least six others were hospitalized after a cluster of suspected overdoses at a downtown jail, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, just after 8:30 a.m., jail staff became aware of a medical emergency in the portion of the Inmate Reception Center used to process inmates going to and from court.

A few minutes later, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for reported overdoses. Fire officials said six people were hospitalized, though the Sheriff’s Department said early Tuesday that the number affected could be higher.

One person – a 35-year-old man – died at the scene, fire officials said. There were no reported staff injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The official cause of death is still under investigation, but sheriff’s officials said Tuesday morning that it was a suspected drug overdose, although they did not specify what drug may have been involved.

In an emailed statement, the department said it “continually strives” to keep drugs from entering its jails by using drug dogs and mail scanners to detect illicit substances.

“We are optimistic that in the near future we have the use of updated technological solutions, including body and property scanners, that will further assist us in minimizing the threat illegal narcotics pose to our inmate population,” the statement said.

Drugs and drug overdoses have been a persistent problem inside the jails.

In April, a sheriff’s deputy who was part of a task force focused on keeping Los Angeles County’s jails free of drugs and gang activity was arrested and accused of smuggling drugs into one of the county jails.

In June, six inmates and two jailers at another county jail were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to a “toxic substance.” Jail officials have since confirmed the substance was fentanyl, though it is not clear how the inmates and staff came into contact with it. Medical experts say fentanyl cannot be absorbed simply by touching it .

Not including Tuesday’s death, the department said, at least two inmates have died of suspected overdoses this year and jail staff have used the overdose-reversing drug naloxone on at least 187 people.

Last year, officials said, 12 inmates died of drug overdoses.