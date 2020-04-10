The latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases in Orange County continued to climb steadily on Friday, with health officials announcing 62 new cases.

The additional cases brings the county’s total to 1,138—up more than 400 from a week ago, the Orange County Health Care Agency said. The county’s death toll remained at 17 in the latest update.

To date, more than 12,800 people have been tested for coronavirus countywide. Officials reported that 124 people are being hospitalized for the illness, and 57 of them are in intensive care.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 17

18-24 — 97

25-34 — 194

35-44 — 170

45-64 — 447

65+ — 213

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 1

45-64 — 5

65+ — 9

Cases by race/ethnicity:

Asian — 83

Black or African American — 9

Hispanic or Latino — 136

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander — 14

White — 242

Other — 68

Unknown — 583

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 11

Anaheim — 128

Brea — 8

Buena Park — 39

Costa Mesa — 22

Cypress — 28

Dana Point — 11

Fountain Valley — 16

Fullerton — 31

Garden Grove — 32

Huntington Beach — 78

Irvine — 91

La Habra — 25

La Palma — 11

Ladera Ranch — 9

Laguna Beach — 35

Laguna Hills — 13

Laguna Niguel — 26

Laguna Woods — 7

Lake Forest — 19

Mission Viejo — 33

Newport Beach — 81

Orange — 42

Placentia — 24

Rancho Santa Margarita — 9

San Clemente — 44

San Juan Capistrano — 20

Santa Ana — 87

Seal Beach — 5

Stanton — 3

Trabuco Canyon — 8

Tustin — 21

Westminster — 19

Yorba Linda — 38

Other — 16

Unknown — 43

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas and cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.