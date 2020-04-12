Here is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Around midday Saturday Los Angeles County public health officials reported an additional 25 deaths related to the coronavirus and 456 new cases. Long Beach, which has its own public health department, also reported a death.

Of the deaths reported by L.A. County, 21 people were older than 65 and two were between 41 and 65, officials said. Twenty-one people had underlying health conditions. The deaths included two in the city of Pasadena.

The person who died in Long Beach was a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions, officials said. The city has recorded a total of 332 cases, 48 of them among people who were hospitalized. Ten people have died.

Los Angeles County had recorded 266 deaths related to the coronavirus and more than 8,800 cases as of Saturday afternoon.

Here is the daily list of communities with confirmed coronavirus cases. For the latest, go to The Times tracker page.

Long Beach 332

Glendale 233

Melrose 194

Torrance 140

Santa Clarita 135

North Hollywood 119

Carson 118

Pasadena 117

Hollywood 114

Inglewood 112

West Hollywood 102

Downey 100

Burbank 100

Sylmar 97

South Gate 93

Santa Monica 90

Palmdale 89

East Los Angeles 86

Redondo Beach 83

Lancaster 83

Van Nuys 77

Sherman Oaks 76

Silver Lake 74

Norwalk 74

Beverly Hills 73

Canoga Park 72

Reseda 70

Hawthorne 68

Lynwood 68

Woodland Hills 67

Palms 67

Gardena 63

Compton 61

Panorama City 60

West Vernon 58

unincorporated Florence-Firestone 57

Pico Rivera 57

Boyle Heights 55

Westlake 55

Manhattan Beach 54

Glassell Park 54

Temple-Beaudry 53

Brentwood 53

Pacoima 52

Koreatown 50

Bellflower 50

Whittier 50

Encino 49

Montebello 49

Pico-Union 47

Pomona 47

Hollywood Hills 46

Hancock Park 46

Exposition Park 46

Florence-Firestone 45

Winnetka 44

Wilshire Center 44

Tarzana 44

Granada Hills 44

San Pedro 43

East Hollywood 42

West Adams 41

Huntington Park 41

Northridge 41

North Hills 41

Lakewood 41

Crestview 40

South Park 39

Vernon Central 39

Central 39

Rancho Palos Verdes 38

Covina 38

Paramount 38

Bell 37

Altadena 37

Chatsworth 36

Venice 35

Athens-Westmont 35

El Sereno 35

West Covina 35

Little Armenia 34

West Los Angeles 34

Mar Vista 34

Eagle Rock 34

Valley Village 34

Westwood 34

Alhambra 33

Lake Balboa 32

Valley Glen 32

Del Rey 32

Wilmington 32

Westchester 32

Cerritos 32

Palos Verdes Estates 32

Harbor Gateway 31

Pacific Palisades 31

Highland Park 31

Culver City 31

Monterey Park 30

Baldwin Hills 30

Little Bangladesh 30

Sun Valley 29

Sunland 29

Carthay 29

West Carson 29

South Whittier 29

Porter Ranch 28

Century Palms/Cove 28

El Monte 28

Hacienda Heights 28

Century City 27

Watts 27

Bell Gardens 26

Beverly Crest 26

Downtown 26

Maywood 26

Harvard Park 25

University Park 25

Lawndale 25

Mid-city 24

Arleta 24

Leimert Park 24

Vermont Vista 23

Calabasas 23

Harbor City 23

West Hills 23

Studio City 22

Baldwin Park 22

Country Club Park 22

Bel-Air 21

Cudahy 21

La Mirada 21

Los Feliz 21

Glendora 21

Willowbrook 21

Arcadia 20

La Cañada Flintridge 20

San Fernando 20

Agoura Hills 20

Beverlywood 20

South Carthay 20

Mission Hills 20

Miracle Mile 19

Azusa 19

La Puente 19

Diamond Bar 19

Lomita 19

San Dimas 18

Historic Filipinotown 18

Harvard Heights 18

Lennox 18

Walnut Park 18

Victoria Park 17

Hermosa Beach 17

Wholesale District 17

Crenshaw District 16

Lincoln Heights 16

Lakeview Terrace 16

Malibu 15

Hyde Park 15

Adams-Normandie 15

Rosemead 15

Vermont Square 15

Vermont Knolls 15

Tujunga 15

South Pasadena 15

Rowland Heights 15

View Park/Windsor Hills 14

Canyon Country 14

Green Meadows 14

Ladera Heights 13

Monrovia 13

Walnut 13

San Gabriel 13

Mt. Washington 13

Temple City 12

unincorporated Covina 12

El Segundo 11

West Whittier/Los Nietos 11

Cloverdale/Cochran 11

Stevenson Ranch 11

Cheviot Hills 11

Echo Park 10

Thai Town 10

Duarte 10

East Rancho Dominguez 10

Gramercy Place 10

Playa Vista 10

Rolling Hills Estates 10

Claremont 10

La Crescenta-Montrose 10

Reseda Ranch 9

Park La Brea 9

La Verne 8

Marina Peninsula 8

Valinda 8

Atwater Village 8

Elysian Valley 8

Rancho Park 8

Castaic 8

Figueroa Park Square 7

Shadow Hills 7

Covina (Charter Oak) 7

Toluca Lake 7

Lafayette Square 7

South San Gabriel 7

Santa Monica Mountains 6

Westlake Village 6

Alsace 6

Athens Village 6

San Marino 6

Santa Fe Springs 6

Marina del Rey 6

West Puente Valley 6

Northeast San Gabriel 6

Unincorporated Monrovia 5

Del Aire 5

Acton 5

Quartz Hill 5

Rancho Dominguez 5

Elysian Park 5

Artesia 5

Reynier Village 5

Cadillac-Corning 5

Hawaiian Gardens 1-4

Regent Square 1-4

Playa del Rey 1-4

Rolling Hills 1-4

Placerita Canyon 1-4

Roosevelt 1-4

Pellissier Village 1-4

Rosewood 1-4

Rosewood/East Gardena 1-4

Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Pearblossom/Llano 1-4

San Clemente Island 1-4

Palos Verdes Peninsula 1-4

Palmdale 1-4

San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 1-4

Palisades Highlands 1-4

San Jose Hills 1-4

North Whittier 1-4

San Pasqual 1-4

North Lancaster 1-4

Sand Canyon 1-4

Santa Catalina Island 1-4

Newhall 1-4

Miracle Mile 1-4

Manchester Square 1-4

Lynwood 1-4

Saugus 1-4

Saugus/Canyon Country 1-4

Longwood 1-4

Llano 1-4

Sierra Madre 1-4

Signal Hill 1-4

Littlerock/Pearblossom 1-4

South Antelope Valley 1-4

Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1-4

South Edwards 1-4

South El Monte 1-4

South El Monte 1-4

Littlerock 1-4

Little Tokyo 1-4

Leona Valley 1-4

Lakewood 1-4

Lake Manor 1-4

Southeast Antelope Valley 1-4

St Elmo Village 1-4

Lake Los Angeles 1-4

Lake Hughes 1-4

La Rambla 1-4

Sun Village 1-4

La Habra Heights 1-4

Sunrise Village 1-4

Sycamore Square 1-4

La Habra Heights 1-4

Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1-4

Jefferson Park 1-4

Irwindale 1-4

Industry 1-4

Hidden Hills 1-4

Toluca Terrace 1-4

Toluca Woods 1-4

Hi Vista 1-4

Pomona 1-4

Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4

unincorporated Azusa 1-4

Harbor Pines 1-4

Harbor Gateway 1-4

unincorporated Hawthorne 1-4

unincorporated La Verne 1-4

Glendora 1-4

unincorporated West L.A. 1-4

unincorporated Whittier 1-4

Universal City 1-4

University Hills 1-4

Franklin Canyon 1-4

Val Verde 1-4

Valencia 1-4

Faircrest Heights 1-4

Exposition 1-4

Elizabeth Lake 1-4

El Monte 1-4

El Camino Village 1-4

East Whittier 1-4

East Pasadena 1-4

East Lancaster 1-4

Vernon 1-4

East La Mirada 1-4

East Covina 1-4

View Heights 1-4

Duarte 1-4

Desert View Highlands 1-4

Walnut 1-4

Del Sur 1-4

Del Rey 1-4

Wellington Square 1-4

Commerce 1-4

West Antelope Valley 1-4

Claremont 1-4

West Chatsworth 1-4

Chinatown 1-4

Charter Oak 1-4

Cerritos 1-4

Brookside 1-4

Bradbury 1-4

West Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Bradbury 1-4

Bouquet Canyon 1-4

Bassett 1-4

Westfield/Academy Hills 1-4

Westhills 1-4

Bandini Islands 1-4

Avocado Heights 1-4

Avalon 1-4

White Fence Farms 1-4

Arcadia 1-4

Whittier Narrows 1-4

Angelino Heights 1-4

Angeles National Forest 1-4

Anaverde 1-4

Agua Dulce 1-4

Wiseburn 1-4

Mandeville Canyon 1-4