Here is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Around midday Saturday Los Angeles County public health officials reported an additional 25 deaths related to the coronavirus and 456 new cases. Long Beach, which has its own public health department, also reported a death.
Of the deaths reported by L.A. County, 21 people were older than 65 and two were between 41 and 65, officials said. Twenty-one people had underlying health conditions. The deaths included two in the city of Pasadena.
The person who died in Long Beach was a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions, officials said. The city has recorded a total of 332 cases, 48 of them among people who were hospitalized. Ten people have died.
Los Angeles County had recorded 266 deaths related to the coronavirus and more than 8,800 cases as of Saturday afternoon.
Here is the daily list of communities with confirmed coronavirus cases. For the latest, go to The Times tracker page.
Long Beach 332
Glendale 233
Melrose 194
Torrance 140
Santa Clarita 135
North Hollywood 119
Carson 118
Pasadena 117
Hollywood 114
Inglewood 112
West Hollywood 102
Downey 100
Burbank 100
Sylmar 97
South Gate 93
Santa Monica 90
Palmdale 89
East Los Angeles 86
Redondo Beach 83
Lancaster 83
Van Nuys 77
Sherman Oaks 76
Silver Lake 74
Norwalk 74
Beverly Hills 73
Canoga Park 72
Reseda 70
Hawthorne 68
Lynwood 68
Woodland Hills 67
Palms 67
Gardena 63
Compton 61
Panorama City 60
West Vernon 58
unincorporated Florence-Firestone 57
Pico Rivera 57
Boyle Heights 55
Westlake 55
Manhattan Beach 54
Glassell Park 54
Temple-Beaudry 53
Brentwood 53
Pacoima 52
Koreatown 50
Bellflower 50
Whittier 50
Encino 49
Montebello 49
Pico-Union 47
Pomona 47
Hollywood Hills 46
Hancock Park 46
Exposition Park 46
Florence-Firestone 45
Winnetka 44
Wilshire Center 44
Tarzana 44
Granada Hills 44
San Pedro 43
East Hollywood 42
West Adams 41
Huntington Park 41
Northridge 41
North Hills 41
Lakewood 41
Crestview 40
South Park 39
Vernon Central 39
Central 39
Rancho Palos Verdes 38
Covina 38
Paramount 38
Bell 37
Altadena 37
Chatsworth 36
Venice 35
Athens-Westmont 35
El Sereno 35
West Covina 35
Little Armenia 34
West Los Angeles 34
Mar Vista 34
Eagle Rock 34
Valley Village 34
Westwood 34
Alhambra 33
Lake Balboa 32
Valley Glen 32
Del Rey 32
Wilmington 32
Westchester 32
Cerritos 32
Palos Verdes Estates 32
Harbor Gateway 31
Pacific Palisades 31
Highland Park 31
Culver City 31
Monterey Park 30
Baldwin Hills 30
Little Bangladesh 30
Sun Valley 29
Sunland 29
Carthay 29
West Carson 29
South Whittier 29
Porter Ranch 28
Century Palms/Cove 28
El Monte 28
Hacienda Heights 28
Century City 27
Watts 27
Bell Gardens 26
Beverly Crest 26
Downtown 26
Maywood 26
Harvard Park 25
University Park 25
Lawndale 25
Mid-city 24
Arleta 24
Leimert Park 24
Vermont Vista 23
Calabasas 23
Harbor City 23
West Hills 23
Studio City 22
Baldwin Park 22
Country Club Park 22
Bel-Air 21
Cudahy 21
La Mirada 21
Los Feliz 21
Glendora 21
Willowbrook 21
Arcadia 20
La Cañada Flintridge 20
San Fernando 20
Agoura Hills 20
Beverlywood 20
South Carthay 20
Mission Hills 20
Miracle Mile 19
Azusa 19
La Puente 19
Diamond Bar 19
Lomita 19
San Dimas 18
Historic Filipinotown 18
Harvard Heights 18
Lennox 18
Walnut Park 18
Victoria Park 17
Hermosa Beach 17
Wholesale District 17
Crenshaw District 16
Lincoln Heights 16
Lakeview Terrace 16
Malibu 15
Hyde Park 15
Adams-Normandie 15
Rosemead 15
Vermont Square 15
Vermont Knolls 15
Tujunga 15
South Pasadena 15
Rowland Heights 15
View Park/Windsor Hills 14
Canyon Country 14
Green Meadows 14
Ladera Heights 13
Monrovia 13
Walnut 13
San Gabriel 13
Mt. Washington 13
Temple City 12
unincorporated Covina 12
El Segundo 11
West Whittier/Los Nietos 11
Cloverdale/Cochran 11
Stevenson Ranch 11
Cheviot Hills 11
Echo Park 10
Thai Town 10
Duarte 10
East Rancho Dominguez 10
Gramercy Place 10
Playa Vista 10
Rolling Hills Estates 10
Claremont 10
La Crescenta-Montrose 10
Reseda Ranch 9
Park La Brea 9
La Verne 8
Marina Peninsula 8
Valinda 8
Atwater Village 8
Elysian Valley 8
Rancho Park 8
Castaic 8
Figueroa Park Square 7
Shadow Hills 7
Covina (Charter Oak) 7
Toluca Lake 7
Lafayette Square 7
South San Gabriel 7
Santa Monica Mountains 6
Westlake Village 6
Alsace 6
Athens Village 6
San Marino 6
Santa Fe Springs 6
Marina del Rey 6
West Puente Valley 6
Northeast San Gabriel 6
Unincorporated Monrovia 5
Del Aire 5
Acton 5
Quartz Hill 5
Rancho Dominguez 5
Elysian Park 5
Artesia 5
Reynier Village 5
Cadillac-Corning 5
Hawaiian Gardens 1-4
Regent Square 1-4
Playa del Rey 1-4
Rolling Hills 1-4
Placerita Canyon 1-4
Roosevelt 1-4
Pellissier Village 1-4
Rosewood 1-4
Rosewood/East Gardena 1-4
Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Pearblossom/Llano 1-4
San Clemente Island 1-4
Palos Verdes Peninsula 1-4
Palmdale 1-4
San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 1-4
Palisades Highlands 1-4
San Jose Hills 1-4
North Whittier 1-4
San Pasqual 1-4
North Lancaster 1-4
Sand Canyon 1-4
Santa Catalina Island 1-4
Newhall 1-4
Miracle Mile 1-4
Manchester Square 1-4
Lynwood 1-4
Saugus 1-4
Saugus/Canyon Country 1-4
Longwood 1-4
Llano 1-4
Sierra Madre 1-4
Signal Hill 1-4
Littlerock/Pearblossom 1-4
South Antelope Valley 1-4
Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1-4
South Edwards 1-4
South El Monte 1-4
South El Monte 1-4
Littlerock 1-4
Little Tokyo 1-4
Leona Valley 1-4
Lakewood 1-4
Lake Manor 1-4
Southeast Antelope Valley 1-4
St Elmo Village 1-4
Lake Los Angeles 1-4
Lake Hughes 1-4
La Rambla 1-4
Sun Village 1-4
La Habra Heights 1-4
Sunrise Village 1-4
Sycamore Square 1-4
La Habra Heights 1-4
Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1-4
Jefferson Park 1-4
Irwindale 1-4
Industry 1-4
Hidden Hills 1-4
Toluca Terrace 1-4
Toluca Woods 1-4
Hi Vista 1-4
Pomona 1-4
Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4
unincorporated Azusa 1-4
Harbor Pines 1-4
Harbor Gateway 1-4
unincorporated Hawthorne 1-4
unincorporated La Verne 1-4
Glendora 1-4
unincorporated West L.A. 1-4
unincorporated Whittier 1-4
Universal City 1-4
University Hills 1-4
Franklin Canyon 1-4
Val Verde 1-4
Valencia 1-4
Faircrest Heights 1-4
Exposition 1-4
Elizabeth Lake 1-4
El Monte 1-4
El Camino Village 1-4
East Whittier 1-4
East Pasadena 1-4
East Lancaster 1-4
Vernon 1-4
East La Mirada 1-4
East Covina 1-4
View Heights 1-4
Duarte 1-4
Desert View Highlands 1-4
Walnut 1-4
Del Sur 1-4
Del Rey 1-4
Wellington Square 1-4
Commerce 1-4
West Antelope Valley 1-4
Claremont 1-4
West Chatsworth 1-4
Chinatown 1-4
Charter Oak 1-4
Cerritos 1-4
Brookside 1-4
Bradbury 1-4
West Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Bradbury 1-4
Bouquet Canyon 1-4
Bassett 1-4
Westfield/Academy Hills 1-4
Westhills 1-4
Bandini Islands 1-4
Avocado Heights 1-4
Avalon 1-4
White Fence Farms 1-4
Arcadia 1-4
Whittier Narrows 1-4
Angelino Heights 1-4
Angeles National Forest 1-4
Anaverde 1-4
Agua Dulce 1-4
Wiseburn 1-4
Mandeville Canyon 1-4