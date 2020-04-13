Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Navy battles growing coronavirus outbreak on hospital ship Mercy as 7 test positive

USNS Mercy Sailor Treats Patient
A patient is prepared for a CT scan aboard the hospital ship Mercy last week.
(Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden / U.S. Navy)
By Andrew Dyer
April 13, 2020
8:24 PM
Share

Naval health officials are fighting an outbreak of the novel coronavirus among the crew of the hospital ship Mercy, where four more sailors tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total cases among the crew to seven, a Navy official said Monday.

The affected sailors, as well as those with whom they had close contact, have left the ship and are either isolated or quarantined off the ship, according to Cmdr. John Fage, a 3rd Fleet spokesman.

“The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crewmembers and patients on board,” Fage said in an email.

The outbreak has not affected Mercy’s ability to receive patients, he said.

Advertisement

The Mercy is pier-side at the Port of Los Angeles. Its first case of COVID-19 among its crew was reported Wednesday. On Friday, the Navy confirmed two more cases on board.

The Mercy left San Diego on March 23 and arrived in Los Angeles four days later. Its mission is to relieve Los Angeles hospitals by treating patients who do not have COVID-19. All incoming patients are tested before coming aboard.

The sailors came aboard after serving at various Navy medical installations, including Naval Medical Center San Diego. The hospital is one of two military medical facilities in San Diego County seeing service members who seek treatment and testing for COVID-19. The other is Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton.

Because some medical staff rotated through the COVID-19 screening area at Naval Medical Center San Diego before deploying on the Mercy, one sailor said, there is concern on board that the crew brought the virus with them when they left San Diego.

Advertisement

The Mercy has a medical crew of more than 1,000 personnel and a smaller civilian crew that maintains the vessel’s shipboard systems.

The Navy has struggled to contain an outbreak of the virus on board another San Diego-based ship, the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt. That ship has been sidelined in Guam since late March when several sailors tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, 585 sailors on the Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive.

One died Monday of complications from the virus, the Navy said. He has not been identified.

Dyer writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Andrew Dyer
Follow Us
Andrew Dyer covers the military and veterans issues for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, he joined the Navy in 2001 and served for 10 years. After leaving the Navy, he enrolled at Southwestern College in Chula Vista to study journalism. He transferred to San Diego State where he worked as opinion editor and editor-in-chief of the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Aztec. Before joining the U-T, he covered the craft beer industry for San Diego CityBeat. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement