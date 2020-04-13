No student will get a failing grade during L.A. coronavirus school closures

No student will receive a failing grade on their spring report card and Los Angeles campuses will be closed not only for the remainder of the academic year, but throughout the summer as well, the district announced Monday.

The actions are the latest sweeping measures taken by the nation’s second-largest school system in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is still no clear picture in testing, treatments or vaccines and we will not reopen school facilities until state authorities tell us it is safe and appropriate to do so,” L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner said during a Monday video briefing. “The remainder of the school year ... will be completed in the current, remote fashion and we will have a summer session in a similar manner.”

The no-fail policy was posted in a late morning bulletin and confirmed by Chief Academic Officer Alison Yoshimoto-Towery, who spoke of educators’ concerns about the family hardships that are likely to limit students’ ability to learn in the district, where 80% of them come from low-income families.

Advertisement

Beutner praised the work of all district staff, especially teachers, during his video briefing, but acknowledged that all students have not had the same access to academic work since campuses closed on March 16.

“Many of the examples we see of successful video learning have a significant selection bias,” Beutner said. “Affluent families with resources at home, schools with years of training and limitless budgets and students with demonstrated aptitude to learn independently. Public schools have in their DNA the commitment to serve all students, irrespective of circumstance, and it will not be so simple.”

The state did not issue a universal mandate on grading, but California Department of Education guidelines say that schools should “enable students to complete state graduation requirements with needed flexibilities” associated with online learning. In their briefings, state officials have stressed that local educators intend to be understanding of students’ situations.

The state guidelines say that schools “should weigh their policies with the lens of equity and with the primary goal of doing no harm to students.”

Advertisement

Even before the no-fail policy was announced, the district already had clarified last week that no students would receive a worse grade than what they were earning as of March 13, the final day of campus-based instruction.

Grading may also look different, according to the state.

“There are many different ways students can demonstrate understanding of the standards,” the state guidelines explain. “Teachers can give students a range of options in how they demonstrate their understanding of essential standards, allowing them to utilize strategies, technologies or platforms with which they are already familiar and that fit their differing context and needs.”

Beutner attempted in his remarks to ease the anxiety of students with concerns about their future.

“Much work also needs to be done to help the class of 2020 get college acceptances confirmed, financial aid secured and a summer bridge completed to the next step in their journey,” Beutner said. “And for those who are still a few credits short, we will be working in the next weeks and into the summer to help them with their bridge to the next chapter of their lives. We won’t allow the closure of school facilities to close the doors of opportunity high school diplomas will open.”

Beutner also announced that, through a partnership with Amazon, headphones would be provided to all high school students to help them concentrate in their studies at home and that he’d work with students on ways to mark graduation during a time when traditional ceremonies cannot take place.

Times staff writer Sonali Kohli contributed to this report.