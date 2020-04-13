This is the latest list of Los Angeles County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County recorded another coronavirus milestone Sunday.
County heath officials reported 31 additional coronavirus-related deaths on Easter Sunday, the largest single-day total since the outbreak began.
Twenty-five of those fatalities were people over the age of 65, and the other six were in the 41-65 age bracket, health officials said.
In all, 296 L.A. County residents have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The number of confirmed infections in the county rose to 9,192 — an increase of 323 since Saturday. That’s the lowest number of new cases on a single day since March 27.
Here is are the Los Angeles County communities with confirmed coronavirus cases.
Long Beach 337
Glendale 248
Melrose 199
Torrance 143
Santa Clarita 143
North Hollywood 121
Carson 118
Pasadena 117
Inglewood 116
Hollywood 115
Sylmar 105
West Hollywood 102
Burbank 102
Downey 101
Palmdale 99
South Gate 96
Santa Monica 92
East Los Angeles 91
Lancaster 87
Redondo Beach 84
Van Nuys 80
Sherman Oaks 79
Silver Lake 76
Norwalk 76
Canoga Park 76
Beverly Hills 74
Gardena 74
Reseda 73
Hawthorne 70
Woodland Hills 68
Lynwood 68
Palms 67
Panorama City 65
Compton 64
West Vernon 61
Unincorporated Florence-Firestone 58
Boyle Heights 57
Pico Rivera 57
Westlake 56
Glassell Park 56
Manhattan Beach 54
Pacoima 54
Brentwood 53
Montebello 53
Temple-Beaudry 53
Encino 51
Whittier 51
Bellflower 50
Pico-Union 49
Koreatown 49
Pomona 48
Exposition Park 47
Granada Hills 46
Northridge 46
Hollywood Hills 46
Wilshire Center 46
Hancock Park 46
East Hollywood 45
North Hills 45
Florence-Firestone 45
San Pedro 45
Winnetka 44
Tarzana 44
Covina 43
West Adams 42
Huntington Park 42
Crestview 42
Lakewood 41
Vernon Central 40
South Park 39
Central 39
Rancho Palos Verdes 39
West Covina 39
Paramount 38
Altadena 37
Bell 37
Chatsworth 36
Athens-Westmont 36
Eagle Rock 35
Little Armenia 35
El Sereno 35
Palos Verdes Estates 35
Venice 35
Valley Village 35
Mar Vista 34
West Los Angeles 34
Westwood 34
Wilmington 33
Lake Balboa 33
Alhambra 33
Westchester 32
Valley Glen 32
Pacific Palisades 32
Cerritos 32
Highland Park 32
Harbor Gateway 32
Sun Valley 32
Del Rey 32
Monterey Park 31
Culver City 31
Baldwin Hills 31
Sunland 31
Little Bangladesh 31
Carthay 30
Hacienda Heights 30
West Carson 29
South Whittier 29
El Monte 28
Porter Ranch 28
Bell Gardens 28
Century Palms/Cove 28
Downtown 27
Watts 27
Century City 27
University Park 26
Beverly Crest 26
Maywood 26
Baldwin Park 25
Harvard Park 25
Lawndale 25
Vermont Vista 24
Mid-city 24
Arleta 24
Harbor City 24
Leimert Park 24
West Hills 23
Country Club Park 23
Calabasas 23
Arcadia 22
San Fernando 22
Los Feliz 21
La Mirada 21
Glendora 21
Bel Air 21
Cudahy 21
Willowbrook 21
Studio City 21
Mission Hills 21
Harvard Heights 21
Lomita 21
Azusa 20
Agoura Hills 20
South Carthay 20
Beverlywood 20
Diamond Bar 20
La Puente 20
Miracle Mile 20
Walnut Park 20
La Canada Flintridge 20
Historic Filipinotown 19
Wholesale District 18
San Dimas 18
Lincoln Heights 18
Lennox 18
Victoria Park 17
Hermosa Beach 17
View Park/Windsor Hills 16
Rowland Heights 16
Vermont Square 16
Lakeview Terrace 16
Malibu 16
Crenshaw District 16
Adams-Normandie 15
South Pasadena 15
Vermont Knolls 15
Hyde Park 15
Rosemead 15
Tujunga 15
Green Meadows 14
Canyon Country 14
Monrovia 13
San Gabriel 13
Ladera Heights 13
Mt. Washington 13
Walnut 13
Claremont 12
Unincorporated Covina 12
Temple City 12
Cloverdale/Cochran 11
West Whittier/Los Nietos 11
Rolling Hills Estates 11
Cheviot Hills 11
El Segundo 11
Stevenson Ranch 11
Playa Vista 10
Thai Town 10
Gramercy Place 10
Duarte 10
East Rancho Dominguez 10
La Crescenta-Montrose 10
Echo Park 9
Reseda Ranch 9
Castaic 9
Park La Brea 9
La Verne 8
Valinda 8
Marina Peninsula 8
Atwater Village 8
Elysian Valley 8
Rancho Park 8
Lafayette Square 7
Toluca Lake 7
Covina (Charter Oak) 7
Figueroa Park Square 7
Shadow Hills 7
South San Gabriel 7
San Marino 6
Westlake Village 6
North Whittier 6
La Rambla 6
Marina del Rey 6
Athens Village 6
Santa Fe Springs 6
Alsace 6
West Puente Valley 6
Santa Monica Mountains 6
Acton 5
Del Aire 5
Cadillac-Corning 5
Reynier Village 5
Quartz Hill 5
Rancho Dominguez 5
Elysian Park 5
Miracle Mile 5
Artesia 5
Industry 1-4
Rosewood/East Gardena 1-4
Rosewood 1-4
Roosevelt 1-4
Rolling Hills 1-4
San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 1-4
Regent Square 1-4
San Jose Hills 1-4
Pomona 1-4
San Pasqual 1-4
Playa Del Rey 1-4
Sand Canyon 1-4
Santa Catalina Island 1-4
Placerita Canyon 1-4
Pellissier Village 1-4
Pearblossom/Llano 1-4
Palos Verdes Peninsula 1-4
Saugus 1-4
Saugus/Canyon Country 1-4
Palmdale 1-4
Palisades Highlands 1-4
Sierra Madre 1-4
Signal Hill 1-4
North Lancaster 1-4
South Antelope Valley 1-4
Newhall 1-4
South El Monte 1-4
South El Monte 1-4
Mandeville Canyon 1-4
Longwood 1-4
Llano 1-4
Littlerock/Pearblossom 1-4
Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1-4
Southeast Antelope Valley 1-4
St Elmo Village 1-4
Littlerock 1-4
Little Tokyo 1-4
Leona Valley 1-4
Sun Village 1-4
Lakewood 1-4
Sunrise Village 1-4
Sycamore Square 1-4
Lake Manor 1-4
Lake Los Angeles 1-4
Lake Hughes 1-4
La Habra Heights 1-4
La Habra Heights 1-4
Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1-4
Toluca Terrace 1-4
Toluca Woods 1-4
Jefferson Park 1-4
Irwindale 1-4
Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4
Unincorporated Azusa 1-4
Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Hidden Hills 1-4
Unincorporated Hawthorne 1-4
Unincorporated La Verne 1-4
Unincorporated Monrovia 1-4
Unincorporated West L.A. 1-4
Unincorporated Whittier 1-4
University Hills 1-4
Hi Vista 1-4
Val Verde 1-4
Valencia 1-4
Hawaiian Gardens 1-4
Harbor Pines 1-4
Glendora 1-4
Faircrest Heights 1-4
Exposition 1-4
Elizabeth Lake 1-4
El Monte 1-4
El Camino Village 1-4
Vernon 1-4
East Whittier 1-4
East Pasadena 1-4
View Heights 1-4
East Lancaster 1-4
East La Mirada 1-4
East Covina 1-4
Duarte 1-4
Wellington Square 1-4
Desert View Highlands 1-4
West Antelope Valley 1-4
Del Sur 1-4
Del Rey 1-4
Commerce 1-4
Claremont 1-4
Chinatown 1-4
Cerritos 1-4
West Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Brookside 1-4
Bradbury 1-4
Bradbury 1-4
Westfield/Academy Hills 1-4
Westhills 1-4
Bouquet Canyon 1-4
Bassett 1-4
Avocado Heights 1-4
White Fence Farms 1-4
Avalon 1-4
Arcadia 1-4
Angelino Heights 1-4
Angeles National Forest 1-4
Anaverde 1-4
Agua Dulce 1-4
Wiseburn 1-4
Manchester Square 1-4