This is the latest list of Los Angeles County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County recorded another coronavirus milestone Sunday.

County heath officials reported 31 additional coronavirus-related deaths on Easter Sunday, the largest single-day total since the outbreak began.

Twenty-five of those fatalities were people over the age of 65, and the other six were in the 41-65 age bracket, health officials said.

In all, 296 L.A. County residents have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The number of confirmed infections in the county rose to 9,192 — an increase of 323 since Saturday. That’s the lowest number of new cases on a single day since March 27.

Here is are the Los Angeles County communities with confirmed coronavirus cases. For the latest information, see The Times coronavirus tracker.

Long Beach 337

Glendale 248

Melrose 199

Torrance 143

Santa Clarita 143

North Hollywood 121

Carson 118

Pasadena 117

Inglewood 116

Hollywood 115

Sylmar 105

West Hollywood 102

Burbank 102

Downey 101

Palmdale 99

South Gate 96

Santa Monica 92

East Los Angeles 91

Lancaster 87

Redondo Beach 84

Van Nuys 80

Sherman Oaks 79

Silver Lake 76

Norwalk 76

Canoga Park 76

Beverly Hills 74

Gardena 74

Reseda 73

Hawthorne 70

Woodland Hills 68

Lynwood 68

Palms 67

Panorama City 65

Compton 64

West Vernon 61

Unincorporated Florence-Firestone 58

Boyle Heights 57

Pico Rivera 57

Westlake 56

Glassell Park 56

Manhattan Beach 54

Pacoima 54

Brentwood 53

Montebello 53

Temple-Beaudry 53

Encino 51

Whittier 51

Bellflower 50

Pico-Union 49

Koreatown 49

Pomona 48

Exposition Park 47

Granada Hills 46

Northridge 46

Hollywood Hills 46

Wilshire Center 46

Hancock Park 46

East Hollywood 45

North Hills 45

Florence-Firestone 45

San Pedro 45

Winnetka 44

Tarzana 44

Covina 43

West Adams 42

Huntington Park 42

Crestview 42

Lakewood 41

Vernon Central 40

South Park 39

Central 39

Rancho Palos Verdes 39

West Covina 39

Paramount 38

Altadena 37

Bell 37

Chatsworth 36

Athens-Westmont 36

Eagle Rock 35

Little Armenia 35

El Sereno 35

Palos Verdes Estates 35

Venice 35

Valley Village 35

Mar Vista 34

West Los Angeles 34

Westwood 34

Wilmington 33

Lake Balboa 33

Alhambra 33

Westchester 32

Valley Glen 32

Pacific Palisades 32

Cerritos 32

Highland Park 32

Harbor Gateway 32

Sun Valley 32

Del Rey 32

Monterey Park 31

Culver City 31

Baldwin Hills 31

Sunland 31

Little Bangladesh 31

Carthay 30

Hacienda Heights 30

West Carson 29

South Whittier 29

El Monte 28

Porter Ranch 28

Bell Gardens 28

Century Palms/Cove 28

Downtown 27

Watts 27

Century City 27

University Park 26

Beverly Crest 26

Maywood 26

Baldwin Park 25

Harvard Park 25

Lawndale 25

Vermont Vista 24

Mid-city 24

Arleta 24

Harbor City 24

Leimert Park 24

West Hills 23

Country Club Park 23

Calabasas 23

Arcadia 22

San Fernando 22

Los Feliz 21

La Mirada 21

Glendora 21

Bel Air 21

Cudahy 21

Willowbrook 21

Studio City 21

Mission Hills 21

Harvard Heights 21

Lomita 21

Azusa 20

Agoura Hills 20

South Carthay 20

Beverlywood 20

Diamond Bar 20

La Puente 20

Miracle Mile 20

Walnut Park 20

La Canada Flintridge 20

Historic Filipinotown 19

Wholesale District 18

San Dimas 18

Lincoln Heights 18

Lennox 18

Victoria Park 17

Hermosa Beach 17

View Park/Windsor Hills 16

Rowland Heights 16

Vermont Square 16

Lakeview Terrace 16

Malibu 16

Crenshaw District 16

Adams-Normandie 15

South Pasadena 15

Vermont Knolls 15

Hyde Park 15

Rosemead 15

Tujunga 15

Green Meadows 14

Canyon Country 14

Monrovia 13

San Gabriel 13

Ladera Heights 13

Mt. Washington 13

Walnut 13

Claremont 12

Unincorporated Covina 12

Temple City 12

Cloverdale/Cochran 11

West Whittier/Los Nietos 11

Rolling Hills Estates 11

Cheviot Hills 11

El Segundo 11

Stevenson Ranch 11

Playa Vista 10

Thai Town 10

Gramercy Place 10

Duarte 10

East Rancho Dominguez 10

La Crescenta-Montrose 10

Echo Park 9

Reseda Ranch 9

Castaic 9

Park La Brea 9

La Verne 8

Valinda 8

Marina Peninsula 8

Atwater Village 8

Elysian Valley 8

Rancho Park 8

Lafayette Square 7

Toluca Lake 7

Covina (Charter Oak) 7

Figueroa Park Square 7

Shadow Hills 7

South San Gabriel 7

San Marino 6

Westlake Village 6

North Whittier 6

La Rambla 6

Marina del Rey 6

Athens Village 6

Santa Fe Springs 6

Alsace 6

West Puente Valley 6

Santa Monica Mountains 6

Acton 5

Del Aire 5

Cadillac-Corning 5

Reynier Village 5

Quartz Hill 5

Rancho Dominguez 5

Elysian Park 5

Miracle Mile 5

Artesia 5

Industry 1-4

Rosewood/East Gardena 1-4

Rosewood 1-4

Roosevelt 1-4

Rolling Hills 1-4

San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 1-4

Regent Square 1-4

San Jose Hills 1-4

Pomona 1-4

San Pasqual 1-4

Playa Del Rey 1-4

Sand Canyon 1-4

Santa Catalina Island 1-4

Placerita Canyon 1-4

Pellissier Village 1-4

Pearblossom/Llano 1-4

Palos Verdes Peninsula 1-4

Saugus 1-4

Saugus/Canyon Country 1-4

Palmdale 1-4

Palisades Highlands 1-4

Sierra Madre 1-4

Signal Hill 1-4

North Lancaster 1-4

South Antelope Valley 1-4

Newhall 1-4

South El Monte 1-4

South El Monte 1-4

Mandeville Canyon 1-4

Longwood 1-4

Llano 1-4

Littlerock/Pearblossom 1-4

Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1-4

Southeast Antelope Valley 1-4

St Elmo Village 1-4

Littlerock 1-4

Little Tokyo 1-4

Leona Valley 1-4

Sun Village 1-4

Lakewood 1-4

Sunrise Village 1-4

Sycamore Square 1-4

Lake Manor 1-4

Lake Los Angeles 1-4

Lake Hughes 1-4

La Habra Heights 1-4

La Habra Heights 1-4

Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1-4

Toluca Terrace 1-4

Toluca Woods 1-4

Jefferson Park 1-4

Irwindale 1-4

Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4

Unincorporated Azusa 1-4

Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Hidden Hills 1-4

Unincorporated Hawthorne 1-4

Unincorporated La Verne 1-4

Unincorporated Monrovia 1-4

Unincorporated West L.A. 1-4

Unincorporated Whittier 1-4

University Hills 1-4

Hi Vista 1-4

Val Verde 1-4

Valencia 1-4

Hawaiian Gardens 1-4

Harbor Pines 1-4

Glendora 1-4

Faircrest Heights 1-4

Exposition 1-4

Elizabeth Lake 1-4

El Monte 1-4

El Camino Village 1-4

Vernon 1-4

East Whittier 1-4

East Pasadena 1-4

View Heights 1-4

East Lancaster 1-4

East La Mirada 1-4

East Covina 1-4

Duarte 1-4

Wellington Square 1-4

Desert View Highlands 1-4

West Antelope Valley 1-4

Del Sur 1-4

Del Rey 1-4

Commerce 1-4

Claremont 1-4

Chinatown 1-4

Cerritos 1-4

West Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Brookside 1-4

Bradbury 1-4

Bradbury 1-4

Westfield/Academy Hills 1-4

Westhills 1-4

Bouquet Canyon 1-4

Bassett 1-4

Avocado Heights 1-4

White Fence Farms 1-4

Avalon 1-4

Arcadia 1-4

Angelino Heights 1-4

Angeles National Forest 1-4

Anaverde 1-4

Agua Dulce 1-4

Wiseburn 1-4

Manchester Square 1-4