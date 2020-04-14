Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

DMV extends expiring driver’s licenses due to coronavirus closures

Department of Motor Vehicles office in Glendale
The Department of Motor Vehicles office on Glenoaks Avenue in Glendale closed last month after the COVID-19 outbreak.
(Raul Roa / Times Community News)
By Patrick McGreevyStaff Writer 
April 14, 2020
3:30 PM
Share
SACRAMENTO — 

With all field offices closed to the public during the coronavirus outbreak, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday it is extending driver licenses that are expiring for residents younger than 70 until May 31.

The DMV had previously granted 120-day extensions for licenses of drivers age 70 and older, a group that is particularly vulnerable to the virus and is under caution to stay in their homes.

DMV officials also said Tuesday that all commercial driver licenses expiring between March and June are now valid through June 30, a date set by an emergency declaration from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

“The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of the extensions,” said an agency statement.

Advertisement

Officials have opened a new virtual office where drivers can still conduct many transactions.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Patrick McGreevy
Follow Us
Patrick McGreevy is a reporter covering California state government and politics in the Sacramento Bureau. He previously worked in the Los Angeles City Hall Bureau for The Times. He is a native of San Diego and a graduate of San Jose State University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement