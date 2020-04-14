DMV extends expiring driver’s licenses due to coronavirus closures

With all field offices closed to the public during the coronavirus outbreak, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday it is extending driver licenses that are expiring for residents younger than 70 until May 31.

The DMV had previously granted 120-day extensions for licenses of drivers age 70 and older, a group that is particularly vulnerable to the virus and is under caution to stay in their homes.

DMV officials also said Tuesday that all commercial driver licenses expiring between March and June are now valid through June 30, a date set by an emergency declaration from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

“The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of the extensions,” said an agency statement.

Officials have opened a new virtual office where drivers can still conduct many transactions.