Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Medical personnel from St. Jude Medical Center gather on the sidewalk Thursday as firefighters and other first responders from Fullerton and Brea join together in a show of support.
Medical personnel from St. Jude Medical Center gather on the sidewalk Thursday as firefighters and other first responders from Fullerton and Brea join together in a show of support.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
April 17, 2020
12:31 PM
Share

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Orange County reached 1,501 Friday, as health officials confirmed 77 new cases in the region.

Officials also announced three additional deaths linked to the coronavirus — the third-straight day that that many people have died, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The county’s death toll is now 28, and its observed mortality rate associated with COVID-19 is roughly 1.8%.

Countywide, 129 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized, 48 of them in intensive care.

Advertisement

California
O.C. sheriff reports an uptick in domestic violence calls amid coronavirus crisis
Orange County jail escape
California
O.C. sheriff reports an uptick in domestic violence calls amid coronavirus crisis
Domestic violence calls have increased 25% when compared with the same period in March and April last year, said Sheriff Don Barnes.

The county’s four-largest cities — Anaheim, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach and Irvine — all each now have had at least 103 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Among 53 of California’s 58 counties that have confirmed COVID-19 cases, Orange County has the fifth highest.

Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 27
18-24 — 118
25-34 — 248
35-44 — 219
45-64 — 589
65+ — 300

Advertisement

Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 1
45-64 — 10
65+ — 15

California
Do you know someone who has lost the battle with COVID-19?
SPAIN-HEALTH-VIRUS
California
Do you know someone who has lost the battle with COVID-19?
In our effort to cover this pandemic as thoroughly as possible, we’d like to hear from the loved ones of people who have died from the coronavirus.

Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 15
Anaheim — 178
Brea — 16
Buena Park — 53
Costa Mesa — 29
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 35
Dana Point — 16
Fountain Valley — 24
Fullerton — 48
Garden Grove — 53
Huntington Beach — 103
Irvine — 111
La Habra — 33
La Palma — 12
Ladera Ranch — 9
Laguna Beach — 36
Laguna Hills — 14
Laguna Niguel — 31
Laguna Woods — 7
Lake Forest — 25
Los Alamitos — 6
Mission Viejo — 37
Newport Beach — 90
Orange — 59
Placentia — 32
Rancho Mission Viejo — 5
Rancho Santa Margarita — 13
San Clemente — 43
San Juan Capistrano — 22
Santa Ana — 149
Seal Beach — 9
Stanton — 8
Trabuco Canyon — 9
Tustin — 31
Villa Park — 6
Westminster — 24
Yorba Linda — 42
Other — 6
Unknown — 57

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

Advertisement

CaliforniaOrange CountyCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement