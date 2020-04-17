Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Orange County reached 1,501 Friday, as health officials confirmed 77 new cases in the region.

Officials also announced three additional deaths linked to the coronavirus — the third-straight day that that many people have died, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The county’s death toll is now 28, and its observed mortality rate associated with COVID-19 is roughly 1.8%.

Countywide, 129 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized, 48 of them in intensive care.

Advertisement

The county’s four-largest cities — Anaheim, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach and Irvine — all each now have had at least 103 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Among 53 of California’s 58 counties that have confirmed COVID-19 cases, Orange County has the fifth highest.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 27

18-24 — 118

25-34 — 248

35-44 — 219

45-64 — 589

65+ — 300

Advertisement

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 1

45-64 — 10

65+ — 15

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 15

Anaheim — 178

Brea — 16

Buena Park — 53

Costa Mesa — 29

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 35

Dana Point — 16

Fountain Valley — 24

Fullerton — 48

Garden Grove — 53

Huntington Beach — 103

Irvine — 111

La Habra — 33

La Palma — 12

Ladera Ranch — 9

Laguna Beach — 36

Laguna Hills — 14

Laguna Niguel — 31

Laguna Woods — 7

Lake Forest — 25

Los Alamitos — 6

Mission Viejo — 37

Newport Beach — 90

Orange — 59

Placentia — 32

Rancho Mission Viejo — 5

Rancho Santa Margarita — 13

San Clemente — 43

San Juan Capistrano — 22

Santa Ana — 149

Seal Beach — 9

Stanton — 8

Trabuco Canyon — 9

Tustin — 31

Villa Park — 6

Westminster — 24

Yorba Linda — 42

Other — 6

Unknown — 57

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.