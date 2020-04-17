Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Coronavirus is no match for 8-year-old’s birthday party

526011_LA-ME-NEIGHBORHOOD-CELEBRATION_1_ALS.jpg
Peyton Buss waits for cars full of fellow team members from his 2019 Conejo Valley Little League All Star Baseball Team to arrive at his Thousand Oaks home.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Al Seib
April 17, 2020
5 AM
526011_LA-ME-NEIGHBORHOOD-CELEBRATION_6_ALS.jpg
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Peyton Buss was not going to let the coronavirus ruin his birthday party. They closed his school, they closed the parks and beaches, they even closed the batting cages, but Buss drew the line at canceling his party. Cars full of fellow team members from his 2019 Conejo Valley Little League All Star Baseball Team drove to his home in Thousand Oaks to celebrate his 8th birthday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peyton’s parents Jill and Daniel Buss, with the help of friends, organized a “drive-by birthday party” with family and his best friends. Over 25 vehicles filled with cheering parents and children drove around his cul de sac in front of the Buss home several times bestowing Peyton with balloons, gifts, cards and placards.

“This is the best birthday party I’ve ever had !” exclaimed Peyton. “People need social interaction,” said his mother, “this is a new norm so we have to make due.”

526011_LA-ME-NEIGHBORHOOD-CELEBRATION_2_ALS.jpg
Filled with excitement, Peyton runs by parents Jill and Daniel Buss as fellow teammates from his 2019 Conejo Valley Little League All Star Baseball Team begin to drive by his home in Thousand Oaks to celebrate his 8th birthday.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
526011_LA-ME-NEIGHBORHOOD-CELEBRATION_3_ALS.jpg
Vehicles filled with cheering parents and teammates fill a cul de sac to celebrate Peyton’s 8th birthday near his home in Thousand Oaks.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
526011_LA-ME-NEIGHBORHOOD-CELEBRATION_7_ALS.jpg
Kason Speer cheers on Peyton through a sunroof to mark his teammate’s 8th birthday.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
526011_LA-ME-NEIGHBORHOOD-CELEBRATION_11_ALS.jpg
Catherine Boys and her three children Christopher, Nicolas and Jonathan cheer as they pass Peyton during his drive-by birthday party.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
526011_LA-ME-NEIGHBORHOOD-CELEBRATION_12_ALS.jpg
Peyton catches a balloon released from a passing vehicle filled with parents and teammates.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
526011_LA-ME-NEIGHBORHOOD-CELEBRATION_6_ALS.jpg
Peyton waves to passing vehicles filled with parents and friends.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
526011_LA-ME-NEIGHBORHOOD-CELEBRATION_9_ALS.jpg
Michelle Buben hands a sign to Peyton to mark his 8th birthday.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
526011_LA-ME-NEIGHBORHOOD-CELEBRATION_15_ALS.jpg
Peyton is all smiles during his celebration.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
526011_LA-ME-NEIGHBORHOOD-CELEBRATION_18_ALS.jpg
Mateo Ibarra hands off a sign to Peyton from a passing SUV.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
526011_LA-ME-NEIGHBORHOOD-CELEBRATION_22_ALS.jpg
More than 25 vehicles filled with cheering parents and children drove through the cul de sac in front of the Buss home several times bestowing Peyton with balloons, gifts, cards and placards.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
526011_LA-ME-NEIGHBORHOOD-CELEBRATION_21_ALS.jpg
A waving Peyton is accompanied by his parents Jill and Daniel Buss as teammates drive by their home.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
526011_LA-ME-NEIGHBORHOOD-CELEBRATION_5_ALS.jpg
“This is the best birthday party I’ve ever had!” Peyton says. “People need social interaction,” his mother Jill Buss says. “This is a new norm so we have to make due. He will remember this birthday the rest of his life!”
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Al Seib
