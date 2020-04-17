Coronavirus is no match for 8-year-old’s birthday party

Peyton Buss was not going to let the coronavirus ruin his birthday party. They closed his school, they closed the parks and beaches, they even closed the batting cages, but Buss drew the line at canceling his party. Cars full of fellow team members from his 2019 Conejo Valley Little League All Star Baseball Team drove to his home in Thousand Oaks to celebrate his 8th birthday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peyton’s parents Jill and Daniel Buss, with the help of friends, organized a “drive-by birthday party” with family and his best friends. Over 25 vehicles filled with cheering parents and children drove around his cul de sac in front of the Buss home several times bestowing Peyton with balloons, gifts, cards and placards.
“This is the best birthday party I’ve ever had !” exclaimed Peyton. “People need social interaction,” said his mother, “this is a new norm so we have to make due.”
The state Fish and Game Commission on Thursday set the stage for a fierce environmental battle by granting temporary endangered species status to the several hundred cougars still roaming Southern California and the Central Coast.