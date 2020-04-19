California reports first prison inmate death caused by the coronavirus

California corrections officials announced the first prison inmate death Sunday from complications related to the novel coronavirus.

The inmate died at a hospital after contracting COVID-19 at the California Institution for Men in San Bernardino County, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

No further details were released to protect the inmate’s medical privacy and next of kin was notified, the statement said.

Statewide, 115 inmates and 89 corrections employees have tested positive for the coronavirus as officials work to prevent outbreaks among California’s other vulnerable populations, including people living in nursing homes, on the streets or in homeless shelters.

Prisons are following isolation and quarantine guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are trying to increase physical distancing at housing units by bringing in tents, cots and temporary bathrooms. Some 3,500 inmates received early release to reduce overcrowding.