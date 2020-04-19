Ventura County eases parts of coronavirus stay-at-home order

Ventura County on Saturday modified its stay-at-home order to permit some businesses to reopen and some gatherings to take place for the first time since the restrictions were issued to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The county had reported 416 cases of the coronavirus and 13 related deaths as of Saturday. Twenty-one people were hospitalized, including eight in intensive care units.

“We are positioned to focus on the road to reopening because our residents and businesses have sacrificed so much to comply with the public health orders and slow the spread of the virus in our community,” Mike Powers, the county’s chief executive, said in a statement. “Our current situation is further strengthened by the work of our local hospitals to expand their capacity.”

The city’s modified order, which is in place through May 15, allows some businesses that don’t serve the public to operate using no more than 10 employees. Gatherings of up to five people are now permitted, as are gatherings in vehicles.

Golf courses and bike shops can reopen, and in-person sales of vehicles are now permitted again. Officials also reopened county parks at 5 p.m. Friday.

Residents are still required to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing when visiting essential businesses. Leaving home to exercise is permitted, but gyms will remain closed.

Robert Levin, the county’s public health officer, said that officials will scrutinize data trends over the next few weeks and make adjustments if they believe the spread of the virus is accelerating.

In late March, he had warned that the county could see as many as 1,000 deaths if social-distancing measures weren’t taken seriously.

On Saturday, he indicated that things had changed for the better but said that it’s still important to proceed carefully.

“The data is looking good, thanks to the diligence of our community members in following these orders, but we must be cautious in how we move forward,” Levin said in a statement.