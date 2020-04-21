Cal State Fullerton cancels in-person fall classes, will go online. Will others follow?

Cal State Fullerton is planning to begin fall semester with online classes, one of the first universities in the nation to make that move as campuses throughout the country grapple with how long to stay closed to most students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Based on what we know, we are planning to go to a virtual course delivery in the fall semester,” the university said in a statement Monday. “But we will monitor the notices from the various health agencies so we can pivot to other modalities.”

Fullerton is the only one of 23 California State University campuses to make a decision on the fall term so far, according to systemwide spokesman Michael Uhlenkamp. The University of California’s 10 campuses are currently considering different scenarios for the fall, but have not made firm decisions.

Stanford University is considering opening its academic year in January 2021 and continuing though spring and summer. Boston University was one of the first campuses in the nation to announce it is likely to continue online instruction into the fall.

Advertisement

But continuing remote learning will have significant ramifications on university finances, and possibly enrollment, if students balk at paying tuition and fees — about $6,900 annually at Fullerton for California residents — without a full campus experience and decide to take a gap year or attend community college instead.

Campuses already have reported staggering revenue hits from canceled housing and dining contracts, along with increased costs of technology for online learning and deep facilities cleaning.

California State University estimates its lost monthly revenue at about $100 million from student housing, dining, parking and other operations, Uhlenkamp said. Increased costs for technology and health and sanitation supplies will probably increase, he said.

University of California President Janet Napolitano recently disclosed that campuses have been hit with $310 million in unexpected costs — about 40% of the system’s $775 million monthly revenues in a $9.3-billion core budget.

Advertisement

University officials say that the health and safety of campus members are paramount in their decisions. David Forgues, the Fullerton vice president of human resources, diversity and inclusion, told a Town Hall on Monday evening that the campus will be looking to the chancellor’s office and the Orange County Health Care Agency for guidance, as well as the state government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Daily Titan student newspaper.

He said Fullerton, which educates about 40,000 students, was “not even days away or weeks away from reopening,” based on guidance outlined last week by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Even when the campus opens, Forgues told faculty and staff, utmost care will be taken to protect public health. Face coverings, gloves and other personal protective equipment will likely be required or highly encouraged. Social distancing will probably reconfigure workplaces, and faculty and staff may switch to rotational scheduling or staggered work days or hours, the Daily Titan reported.