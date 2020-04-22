Driver leads LAPD on pursuit that somehow causes traffic jam, despite safer-at-home order

A police pursuit that ended Wednesday on the 91 Freeway caused a massive traffic jam near Cherry Avenue, reminding drivers of what life in the region was like before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the majority of businesses more than a month ago.

A man wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon led police on a chase that lasted for more than an hour, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

About 20 police SUVs and other law enforcement vehicles could be seen parked about 4 p.m. on the freeway behind the blue Chrysler 300, which was out of commission after multiple crashes.

Authorities closed traffic on both sides of the 91 Freeway near the Cherry Avenue exit, causing traffic to back up for more than a mile, all the way to the 710 Freeway, according to reports from KNBC-TV Channel 4.

Advertisement

About 4:22 p.m., several officers rushed toward the vehicle and soon handcuffed the man. His identify has not been released by LAPD.

This is a breaking news story, based off preliminary information. City News Service contributed to this report.