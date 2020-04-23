Coronavirus deaths at 36 in Orange County as infection count tops 1,800

Orange County’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 36 after health officials announced two more fatalities Thursday.

County officials didn’t disclose specifics about the latest victims, but overall, 21 of those who’ve died have been at least 65 years old. Eleven victims were 45 to 64, and the others were ages 25 to 44.

The Orange County Health Care Agency also announced 78 additional coronavirus infections Thursday — the highest single-day total since April 15 — bringing the region’s case total to 1,827.

The county’s observed mortality rate associated with COVID-19 is just under 2%. Statewide, it’s about 3.8%, according to information from The Times’ daily tracker.

A week ago, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Orange County stood at 1,417. The week before that, it was 1,063.

“Case counts will fluctuate day to day,” county leaders said. “It is important to look at trends over time when reviewing these data rather than drawing conclusions from any individual data points.”

Countywide, 20,816 people have been tested for COVID-19 to date — an increase of 671 since Wednesday.

As the county charts its path forward through the pandemic, it will soon have to do so without one of its highest-ranking public health officials. David Souleles, the county’s director of public health services, has announced his retirement. His last day will be May 1.

In a statement Thursday, County Executive Officer Frank Kim said Souleles “did a fantastic job during his 16-year tenure with the county.”

“Obviously, it’s a challenging time for the county to lose David, but the HCA has a deep bench to tackle the issues related to COVID-19,” Kim said. “I wish David all the best in his retirement.”

Souleles is the second high-profile departure from the Orange County Health Care Agency since the coronavirus outbreak began. Richard Sanchez, the agency’s former director, departed this month to become interim chief executive of CalOptima.