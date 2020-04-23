Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County health officials on Thursday announced 78 new coronavirus infections, bringing the county’s total to 1,827.

There were two more coronavirus-linked deaths, which raised the county’s toll to 36.

Countywide, 158 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, and 59 of them are in intensive care, according to the Orange County Health Care Authority.

To date, 20,816 people have been tested for the coronavirus infection in the county, 671 of them since Wednesday.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 33

18-24 — 141

25-34 — 296

35-44 — 262

45-64 — 708

65+ — 385

Unknown — 2

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 2

45-64 — 11

65+ — 21

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 17

Anaheim — 239

Brea — 19

Buena Park — 68

Costa Mesa — 33

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 39

Dana Point — 18

Fountain Valley — 25

Fullerton — 60

Garden Grove — 73

Huntington Beach — 162

Irvine — 119

La Habra — 40

La Palma — 12

Ladera Ranch — 10

Laguna Beach — 36

Laguna Hills — 17

Laguna Niguel — 32

Laguna Woods — 8

Lake Forest — 26

Los Alamitos — 9

Mission Viejo — 39

Newport Beach — 90

Orange — 66

Placentia — 42

Rancho Mission Viejo — 6

Rancho Santa Margarita — 14

San Clemente — 43

San Juan Capistrano — 22

Santa Ana — 202

Seal Beach — 10

Stanton — 16

Trabuco Canyon — 10

Tustin — 34

Villa Park — 6

Westminster — 29

Yorba Linda — 44

Other — 6

Unknown — 81

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.