California

Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

527025_0420_FO_SURVIVING_THE_SHUTDOWN_BRODARD_GEM_002.jpg
Kayla Le, center, and Nguyen Nguyen, right, both wearing protective masks and gloves, take orders at Brodard Restaurant in Fountain Valley on Monday.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
April 23, 2020
12:41 PM
Orange County health officials on Thursday announced 78 new coronavirus infections, bringing the county’s total to 1,827.

There were two more coronavirus-linked deaths, which raised the county’s toll to 36.

Countywide, 158 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, and 59 of them are in intensive care, according to the Orange County Health Care Authority.

To date, 20,816 people have been tested for the coronavirus infection in the county, 671 of them since Wednesday.

Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 33
18-24 — 141
25-34 — 296
35-44 — 262
45-64 — 708
65+ — 385
Unknown — 2

Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 2
45-64 — 11
65+ — 21

Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 17
Anaheim — 239
Brea — 19
Buena Park — 68
Costa Mesa — 33
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 39
Dana Point — 18
Fountain Valley — 25
Fullerton — 60
Garden Grove — 73
Huntington Beach — 162
Irvine — 119
La Habra — 40
La Palma — 12
Ladera Ranch — 10
Laguna Beach — 36
Laguna Hills — 17
Laguna Niguel — 32
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 26
Los Alamitos — 9
Mission Viejo — 39
Newport Beach — 90
Orange — 66
Placentia — 42
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita — 14
San Clemente — 43
San Juan Capistrano — 22
Santa Ana — 202
Seal Beach — 10
Stanton — 16
Trabuco Canyon — 10
Tustin — 34
Villa Park — 6
Westminster — 29
Yorba Linda — 44
Other — 6
Unknown — 81

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
