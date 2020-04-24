McFarland City Council votes to convert two prisons into immigrant detention facilities

Officials in the Central Valley city of McFarland voted unanimously Thursday night to convert two prisons into annexes for a nearby federal immigrant detention facility, adding 1,400 beds to the state’s current capacity of about 4,000.

After the vote, Mayor Sally Gonzalez noted that the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the city’s already precarious finances and thanked her fellow council members for making a tough decision.

“Ultimately we have to do what’s best for the city,” Gonzalez said. “With all these deficits, we have to clear them and find a way to move forward.”

The approval marks the latest turn in a long-running fight over immigration policy between California and the federal government and effectively rebukes attempts by Gov. Gavin Newsom, state legislators and human-rights advocates to reduce the population of immigrants detained in the state.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement contracts with private companies to manage most of the facilities in which the agency holds immigrants for deportation. One of the largest, Florida-based corrections corporation GEO Group, Inc., runs 14 ICE facilities around the country, including the 400-bed Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield, which is 25 miles from McFarland.

Municipalities like McFarland —which until 2019 oversaw the management of the Mesa Verde center under a contract with ICE and GEO — and the high desert community of Adelanto northeast of Los Angeles have become battlegrounds in the policy struggle between the federal government and the state.

Last October, California became the first state to ban private prisons and privately run immigrant detention facilities when it passed Assembly Bill 32. But within weeks, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had pushed back by soliciting offers for new detention center contracts before the law took effect in January.

In December, federal officials signed contracts worth nearly $6.5 billion with GEO and the other two companies that run California’s four existing privately run detention centers, a move denounced by critics as an attempt by the Trump administration to circumvent the ban. The contracts have terms of 15 years, inclusive of two five-year extensions, ending in 2034.

This year, ICE has considered ways to expand its holding capacity. GEO had appealed an earlier denial of its prison-conversion plan by the McFarland Planning Commission, leaving the final determination to the City Council on Thursday.

The Adelanto City Council had been set to vote Wednesday on a similar proposal to convert the 750-bed Desert View Modified Community Correctional Facility into an annex for the Adelanto ICE Processing Facility. But with two council members absent and one planning to recuse himself over a potential conflict of interest, there weren’t enough votes and the resolution was tabled for a future meeting.

McFarland leaders voted Thursday amid radically different circumstances, as the coronavirus pandemic has devastated many cities’ finances, threatened residents’ lives and altered how the public participates in meetings.

About 31,000 immigrants are detained by ICE nationwide. As of Thursday, 297 detainees and 35 ICE employees at detention centers have tested positive for COVID-19.

As cases of the virus rise in detention centers, the agency has come under scrutiny over protections for detainees. On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties union filed a class-action lawsuit seeking the release of detainees at Mesa Verde and at Yuba County Jail. Detainees at Mesa Verde and other facilities launched hunger strikes in recent weeks over the lack of protective gear and adequate distancing. Federal judges have ordered the release of dozens of medically vulnerable detainees in California.

Opponents of the proposal said virtual meetings provide insufficient public access for an issue of such public importance, especially because many residents don’t have access to the internet, and argued that the council should postpone the vote until after social distancing restrictions were lifted.

GEO previously managed the Central Valley and Golden State modified community correctional facilities under contracts with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, which ended in September 2019 and last month, respectively.

Under its new plan, the company will pay McFarland $511,000 per year in combined fiscal mitigation payments for public services like police and fire protection. Together, the facilities will provide 346 jobs plus contracted health care positions. Average annual salaries for entry-level positions will increase from $34,000 to $98,000.

GEO and ICE have maintained that expanding the Mesa Verde facility would keep detainees close to their families and lawyers.

The Planning Commission vote in February brought out hundreds of community members and activists, who stood outside of the packed McFarland City Hall — most in opposition to the proposal. Mayor Manuel Cantu resigned the next morning, telling the Palm Springs Desert Sun, “If the people would rather not support the growth of McFarland because of their concerns with ICE, I can’t blame them.”

GEO appealed the decision to the City Council. Earlier this month, the council filled the position left by Cantu with Eric Rodriguez, a former GEO Group employee, according to his Linkedin profile.

Local residents complained after the council went ahead with the meeting, which was conducted via teleconference despite being unable to provide Spanish interpretation, according to Kern Sol News. One caller shouted in Spanish, “How can you make decisions when the community is not present?”

In exchange for a unanimous vote Thursday, David Venturella, GEO’s senior vice president for client relations, offered yearly $1,000 scholarships for all graduating seniors of McFarland High School. He pointed out that the the tripled entry-level salaries would benefit McFarland residents.

“This is a life-changing amount of money,” he said. “Folks will be able to purchase homes and send kids to college and take care of extended family.”

In a letter to the council, Grace Meng, a researcher at the nonprofit Human Rights Watch, urged council members to deny the permits. She noted documented abuses in facilities operated by GEO, including substandard medical care that she said contributed to deaths of multiple detainees. A review by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General found 14,000 health and safety “deficiencies” identified by various inspections at contracted facilities between 2015 and 2018, including failure to notify ICE about sexual assaults.

“GEO’s persistently inadequate medical care, even as people died and subpar care was uncovered, amounts to a systemic failure by this company to protect the safety of the people detained in its facilities,” she wrote.

McFarland resident Esmeralda Gonzalez said that in recent months, she had door-knocked her neighbors, made announcements at Sunday Mass and participated in a march to City Hall in an effort to stop the permits from being approved.

“When the Planning Commission voted in our favor to keep these detention centers out, we thought we had won,” she said.

GEO officials had said that if AB 32 forced the company to close its facilities in California, it would lose an average of $250 million a year in revenue over the next 15 years, plus the $300 million invested in acquiring and setting up those buildings.

If privately operated detention centers closed, that would leave one facility in the state that ICE could use to hold detainees: Yuba County Jail, which has 220 beds.

Two days before AB32 took effect, the GEO Group sued California leaders, alleging that the purpose of Assembly Bill 32 is to “undermine and eliminate the congressionally funded and approved enforcement of federal criminal and immigration law” and asks the court to forbid the state from enforcing the statute. In January, the Trump administration filed its own lawsuit similarly asserting that AB32 unconstitutionally interferes with the federal prison and immigration detention systems.

Lawyers for GEO allege that California started taking steps to interfere with federal immigration policy shortly after President Trump was elected in 2016. Senate Bill 29 and Assembly Bill 103, both signed into law in 2017, prohibit local governments and law enforcement agencies from establishing new contracts with the federal government or private corporations for immigrant detention.

Last month, GEO filed another lawsuit against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, alleging that SB29 discriminates against the federal government and its contractors by adding unnecessary burdens for zoning modification requirements.