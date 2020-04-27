The latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County health officials on Monday announced 54 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 2,126.

Officials did not report any additional COVID-19-related fatalities, leaving the county’s death toll at 39. The Orange County Health Care Agency also reported 157 hospitalizations, with 62 of those patients in intensive care.

Countywide, 26,347 tests have been administered to date, according to the agency.

Advertisement

Age breakdown of cases

0-17 — 36

18-24 — 187

25-34 — 353

35-44 — 318

45-54 — 411

55-64 — 377

65-74 — 227

75-84 — 133

85+ — 84

Age breakdown of deaths

0-17 — 0

18-24 — 0

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 3

45-54 — 4

55-64 — 7

65-74 — 5

75-84 — 11

85+ — 7

Cases by community

Aliso Viejo — 18

Anaheim — 289

Brea — 19

Buena Park — 74

Costa Mesa — 37

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 41

Dana Point — 22

Fountain Valley — 29

Fullerton — 68

Garden Grove — 89

Huntington Beach — 183

Irvine — 127

La Habra — 44

La Palma — 12

Ladera Ranch — 12

Laguna Beach — 36

Laguna Hills — 18

Laguna Niguel — 33

Laguna Woods — 8

Lake Forest — 27

Los Alamitos — 20

Midway City — 6

Mission Viejo — 41

Newport Beach — 96

Orange — 76

Placentia — 49

Rancho Mission Viejo — 6

Rancho Santa Margarita — 14

San Clemente — 45

San Juan Capistrano — 22

Santa Ana — 306

Seal Beach — 11

Stanton — 19

Trabuco Canyon — 10

Tustin — 37

Villa Park — 6

Westminster — 36

Yorba Linda — 48

Other — 2

Unknown — 83

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.