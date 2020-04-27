Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

The latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

People at Huntington Beach congregate during the coronavirus pandemic
People congregate at Huntington Beach amid the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
April 27, 2020
2:24 PM
Share

Orange County health officials on Monday announced 54 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 2,126.

Officials did not report any additional COVID-19-related fatalities, leaving the county’s death toll at 39. The Orange County Health Care Agency also reported 157 hospitalizations, with 62 of those patients in intensive care.

Countywide, 26,347 tests have been administered to date, according to the agency.

Tracking coronavirus in Orange County
Tracking coronavirus in Orange County
Tracking coronavirus in Orange County
The latest maps and charts on the spread of COVID-19 in Orange County, including cases, deaths, closures and restrictions.
Advertisement

Age breakdown of cases
0-17 — 36
18-24 — 187
25-34 — 353
35-44 — 318
45-54 — 411
55-64 — 377
65-74 — 227
75-84 — 133
85+ — 84

Age breakdown of deaths
0-17 — 0
18-24 — 0
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 3
45-54 — 4
55-64 — 7
65-74 — 5
75-84 — 11
85+ — 7

Cases by community
Aliso Viejo — 18
Anaheim — 289
Brea — 19
Buena Park — 74
Costa Mesa — 37
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 41
Dana Point — 22
Fountain Valley — 29
Fullerton — 68
Garden Grove — 89
Huntington Beach — 183
Irvine — 127
La Habra — 44
La Palma — 12
Ladera Ranch — 12
Laguna Beach — 36
Laguna Hills — 18
Laguna Niguel — 33
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 27
Los Alamitos — 20
Midway City — 6
Mission Viejo — 41
Newport Beach — 96
Orange — 76
Placentia — 49
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita — 14
San Clemente — 45
San Juan Capistrano — 22
Santa Ana — 306
Seal Beach — 11
Stanton — 19
Trabuco Canyon — 10
Tustin — 37
Villa Park — 6
Westminster — 36
Yorba Linda — 48
Other — 2
Unknown — 83

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

CaliforniaOrange CountyCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement