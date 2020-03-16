The latest

Six Bay Area counties ordered to shelter in place

Six Bay Area counties have been ordered to shelter in place in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. That means virtually all businesses will be ordered to remain closed. Residents will still be able to go to grocery stores and other essential services, but San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals urged residents not to rush, adding that stores will remain fully stocked.

The order will come from public health officials in the counties around the bay — San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda.

“Staying home is the best thing that we can do right now,” Goethals said.

California released updated numbers on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday. There are now 335 confirmed cases, and seven people have died of coronavirus in California. Our tracker has more on where cases have been confirmed.

So far, California has performed only 9,000 tests for the novel coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom said that new labs are coming online with the capacity to do testing, and that the numbers should ramp up soon.

The expanding crisis has upturned life as we know it in California. On Sunday evening, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered all bars, restaurants, fitness centers, gyms and movie theaters to close. Grocery stores, food banks and pharmacies will remain open. Some restaurants will continue to offer delivery and takeout. There will also be a moratorium on evictions for renters. City employees are still being expected to report to work .

Newsom also publicly called for bars, breweries and wine tasting rooms across the state to close their doors to patrons, though he stopped short of ordering them to close. He recommended restaurant customers practice “deep social distancing” when they dine.

Newsom said the elderly and people with underlying health issues should remain at home right now. Those issues include blood disorders, chronic kidney disease, asthma, chronic liver disease, compromised immune systems, pregnancies in the last two weeks, metabolic disorders, heart disease and other conditions that make people more susceptible to serious illness from the coronavirus. He also urged family members of those people to take extra precautions: “People should conduct themselves around their grandparents as if they have it.”

Even as the announcements rolled out, some Angelenos were undeterred from enjoying Sunday Funday . “AIDS didn’t stop us in the ’80s. Corona isn’t going to stop us now,” said a patron at Micky’s in West Hollywood on Sunday afternoon. “Our lives should still go on. We shouldn’t let the virus make us stay home,” said a woman strolling through the Americana at Brand. (Please note: The virus should make you stay home. Please stay home. Why? Experts want to slow the spread of infections so that large numbers of people don’t overwhelm the healthcare system. It’s called flattening the curve.)

Vaccine trial begins

An experimental coronavirus vaccine trial began in Seattle Monday, the Associated Press reported.

With a careful jab into a healthy volunteer’s arm, scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute launched an anxiously awaited first-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Three other people were next in line for a test that would ultimately give 45 volunteers two doses, a month apart.

Even if the research goes well, a vaccine won’t be available for widespread use for 12 to 18 months, said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health.