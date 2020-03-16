News about the coronavirus pandemic is overwhelming. The Times plans to update this page twice each weekday — once in the morning, once in the afternoon — with the latest news that matters to you; information you can use to stay safe, healthy and sane; and answers to your questions. This page is free for all readers. Please consider subscribing. For an evening update, sign up for the free Coronavirus Today newsletter.
Six Bay Area counties ordered to shelter in place
Six Bay Area counties have been ordered to shelter in place in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. That means virtually all businesses will be ordered to remain closed. Residents will still be able to go to grocery stores and other essential services, but San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals urged residents not to rush, adding that stores will remain fully stocked.
The order will come from public health officials in the counties around the bay — San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda.
“Staying home is the best thing that we can do right now,” Goethals said.
Coronavirus is changing life in California as we know it. Officials hope to ramp up testing here soon
California released updated numbers on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday. There are now 335 confirmed cases, and seven people have died of coronavirus in California. Our tracker has more on where cases have been confirmed.
So far, California has performed only 9,000 tests for the novel coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom said that new labs are coming online with the capacity to do testing, and that the numbers should ramp up soon.
The expanding crisis has upturned life as we know it in California. On Sunday evening, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered all bars, restaurants, fitness centers, gyms and movie theaters to close. Grocery stores, food banks and pharmacies will remain open. Some restaurants will continue to offer delivery and takeout. There will also be a moratorium on evictions for renters. City employees are still being expected to report to work.
Newsom also publicly called for bars, breweries and wine tasting rooms across the state to close their doors to patrons, though he stopped short of ordering them to close. He recommended restaurant customers practice “deep social distancing” when they dine.
Newsom said the elderly and people with underlying health issues should remain at home right now. Those issues include blood disorders, chronic kidney disease, asthma, chronic liver disease, compromised immune systems, pregnancies in the last two weeks, metabolic disorders, heart disease and other conditions that make people more susceptible to serious illness from the coronavirus. He also urged family members of those people to take extra precautions: “People should conduct themselves around their grandparents as if they have it.”
Even as the announcements rolled out, some Angelenos were undeterred from enjoying Sunday Funday. “AIDS didn’t stop us in the ’80s. Corona isn’t going to stop us now,” said a patron at Micky’s in West Hollywood on Sunday afternoon. “Our lives should still go on. We shouldn’t let the virus make us stay home,” said a woman strolling through the Americana at Brand. (Please note: The virus should make you stay home. Please stay home. Why? Experts want to slow the spread of infections so that large numbers of people don’t overwhelm the healthcare system. It’s called flattening the curve.)
Vaccine trial begins
An experimental coronavirus vaccine trial began in Seattle Monday, the Associated Press reported.
With a careful jab into a healthy volunteer’s arm, scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute launched an anxiously awaited first-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Three other people were next in line for a test that would ultimately give 45 volunteers two doses, a month apart.
Even if the research goes well, a vaccine won’t be available for widespread use for 12 to 18 months, said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health.
One of the most important things you can do to prevent infection, experts say, is to wash your hands. Use soap and hot water, and scrub for 20 seconds. The internet is abuzz with ideas for songs you can sing while you wash.
You should also stop touching your face. The virus can hitch a ride on your finger into your nose, mouth or eyes.
If you haven’t gone grocery shopping yet, here’s a a helpful guide to how to organize your shopping list. The short version: dry goods, canned goods, anything that will keep. Plus make sure you have enough prescription medications, baby products and pet supplies for everyone in your home.
L.A.'s mayor says restaurants have to close. Does that mean I have to spend the next few weeks eating only my own cooking?
Mercifully, no. Many restaurants are still offering takeout and delivery. In the Atlantic, Amanda Mull looked into the safety, practicalities and, most important, the ethics of getting delivery during a pandemic.
The verdict: Prepared food is unlikely to give you coronavirus. The grocery store — whether you venture there yourself or send a gig worker in your stead — is actually more dangerous in terms of coronavirus risk. Let the delivery driver leave your food outside the door instead of handing it to you directly (more to protect them than you). Wash your hands before you eat. Tip like a king.
Here’s our list of L.A.-area restaurants that are closing and that are going delivery- and takeout-only. Your favorite restaurant could use your support now more than ever.
Speaking of food, a message from the mayor.
Stop hoarding food. “It’s appropriate to buy food for a week, as we do,” Garcetti said Monday morning. “But to buy so much food for a month, or even for months, has a consequence not just for you but for your loved ones, for grocery workers and of course for those who are most vulnerable and who need food right now.”
The seeming scarcity of toilet paper has been a big story online — your social media feeds are no doubt bombarded with photos of empty shelves. It’s not just grocery stores that are being hit. Small neighborhood stores and swap meets are being hit by the panic buying. According to Times reporter Daniel Hernandez, the going rate for toilet paper at the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet on Sunday was a dollar a roll.
Here’s the good news: We are not going to run out of toilet paper. Times business reporter Sam Dean notes that toilet paper is something everyone uses, and as such it is always in production. Here’s even more good news: Americans don’t go through toilet paper as fast as you might think.
So TL;DR, stop hoarding toilet paper because we’re not going to run out.
And instead of worrying, why not distract yourself with this very amusing video of former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger advocating for social distancing with the help of his donkey and pony.
Here are some interesting stories we saw from The Times and elsewhere today.
- You can still go to 12-step meetings even if you’re staying socially isolated. (Story: L.A. Times) (Find virtual meetings: Alcoholics Anonymous Online Intergroup)
- Universal will make its theatrical releases available for home viewing starting Friday, including “Emma” and “The Invisible Man.” (L.A. Times)
- Idris Elba has coronavirus. He said he feels OK and has no symptoms. (Twitter)
- Google’s Project Verily is off to a confusing start: The first question it asks is “Are you currently experiencing severe cough, shortness of breath, fever, or other concerning symptoms?” If you say yes, it tells you, “Based on your symptoms, in-person COVID-19 testing through this program is not the right fit. We suggest that you seek medical attention.” (L.A. Times)
- Our video game critic Todd Martens has a plea for Nintendo: Please release the new “Animal Crossing” early. (L.A. Times)
- Here’s a cat who’s absolutely furious about this whole “people at home all the time” thing. (TikTok)
