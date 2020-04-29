Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

All L.A. County residents can now get free coronavirus tests, Garcetti says

Testing
Coronavirus testing in Boyle Heights on Wednesday.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Marisa Gerber
Jaclyn CosgroveDakota Smith
April 29, 2020
5:20 PM
Share

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that all county residents can now get free coronavirus testing.

Until now, only residents with symptoms as well as essential workers and those in institutional settings like nursing homes could be tested.

Officials say expanded testing is essential to getting a better sense of how many people have the virus — data that could be used to ease stay-at-home rules.

Under the new guidelines, priority for the same- or next-day testing will still be given to people with symptoms, such as a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Advertisement

Testing will also be prioritized for certain critical frontline workers who interact with the public.

Testing is by appointment only and is being provided by the city in partnership with Los Angeles County and Community Organized Relief Effort. As of April 21, there were 35 testing sites across the county.

Los Angeles County health officials on Wednesday announced the largest influx of new coronavirus cases reported in a single day since the outbreak began, pushing the county’s total number of infections past 22,400.

Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer announced 1,541 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, nearly 1,000 more than what was reported the previous day. The large increase is mostly the result of a boost in testing as well as a lag in weekend reporting, Ferrer said.

Advertisement

Despite the increase in confirmed cases and new deaths, Ferrer said, the county’s rate of hospitalizations and the percentage of people testing positive for the virus have remained fairly stable.

Health officials also noted that there has been increased testing at prisons throughout the county, which has also led to an increase in the number of confirmed cases.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Marisa Gerber
Follow Us
Marisa Gerber is a narrative writer at the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in 2012 and has written about criminal justice, immigration and gentrification. She grew up in Nogales, Ariz.
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Follow Us
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
Dakota Smith
Follow Us
Dakota Smith covers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement