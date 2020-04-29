Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Riverside County extends coronavirus restrictions through June 19

Testing
Riverside County medical personnel administer a coronavirus test in Lake Elsinore last month.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
April 29, 2020
5:06 PM
In an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Riverside County residents will be required to wear face coverings when outside and to continue practicing social distancing through June 19.

On Wednesday, Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser extended his order to the date, reminding residents that the county is also moving “to fully align with the governor’s stay-at-home order” until it’s amended or rescinded.

Under the governor’s order, Riverside County residents are required to stay home unless they must leave for essential business or activities, such as buying groceries or visiting their doctor.

Riverside County has seen 3,735 confirmed cases and 141 deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “While we work within the governor’s plan for reopening the state, people must be mindful that COVID-19 has not been eliminated,” Kaiser said in a statement.

“The new normal in Riverside County will still require social distancing, facial coverings and other precautions. Summer will only slow the virus, and we are already thinking about what will happen in the fall.”

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
