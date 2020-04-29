Riverside County extends coronavirus restrictions through June 19

In an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Riverside County residents will be required to wear face coverings when outside and to continue practicing social distancing through June 19.

On Wednesday, Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser extended his order to the date, reminding residents that the county is also moving “to fully align with the governor’s stay-at-home order” until it’s amended or rescinded.

Under the governor’s order, Riverside County residents are required to stay home unless they must leave for essential business or activities, such as buying groceries or visiting their doctor.

Riverside County has seen 3,735 confirmed cases and 141 deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “While we work within the governor’s plan for reopening the state, people must be mindful that COVID-19 has not been eliminated,” Kaiser said in a statement.

“The new normal in Riverside County will still require social distancing, facial coverings and other precautions. Summer will only slow the virus, and we are already thinking about what will happen in the fall.”