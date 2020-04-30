Here are the Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County public health officials reported 145 new coronavirus cases Thursday — the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began — bringing the county’s total case count to 2,393.

This marks the fourth time in the past six days that Orange County has confirmed at least 100 additional COVID-19 cases. The increases coincide with a dramatic rise in testing. So far, 31,534 people have been tested for coronavirus infection in Orange County, including 1,594 on Thursday.

The county also reported another coronavirus-related fatality, bringing the countywide death toll to 45.

Advertisement

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 45

18-24 — 204

25-34 — 403

35-44 — 362

45-54 — 454

55-64 — 415

65-74 — 253

75-84 — 157

85+ — 100

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 3

45-54 — 5

55-64 — 7

65-74 — 5

75-84 — 15

85+ — 8

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 18

Anaheim — 346

Brea — 20

Buena Park — 81

Costa Mesa — 40

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 42

Dana Point — 23

Fountain Valley — 32

Fullerton — 79

Garden Grove — 109

Huntington Beach — 223

Irvine — 130

La Habra — 51

La Palma — 14

Ladera Ranch — 12

Laguna Beach — 37

Laguna Hills — 22

Laguna Niguel — 32

Laguna Woods — 8

Lake Forest — 29

Los Alamitos — 23

Midway City — 6

Mission Viejo — 44

Newport Beach — 97

Orange — 92

Placentia — 56

Rancho Mission Viejo — 6

Rancho Santa Margarita — 14

San Clemente — 47

San Juan Capistrano — 27

Santa Ana — 366

Seal Beach — 11

Stanton — 27

Trabuco Canyon — 10

Tustin — 42

Villa Park — 5

Westminster — 43

Yorba Linda — 49

Other — 2

Unknown — 73

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

