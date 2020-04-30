Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Here are the Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

525972_ME-HEALTHCARE-WORKER-APPRECIATION_KKN_29724.JPG
St. Jude Medical Center staffers gather on the sidewalk as firefighters show support for healthcare workers this month in Fullerton.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
April 30, 2020
2:43 PM
Orange County public health officials reported 145 new coronavirus cases Thursday — the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began — bringing the county’s total case count to 2,393.

This marks the fourth time in the past six days that Orange County has confirmed at least 100 additional COVID-19 cases. The increases coincide with a dramatic rise in testing. So far, 31,534 people have been tested for coronavirus infection in Orange County, including 1,594 on Thursday.

The county also reported another coronavirus-related fatality, bringing the countywide death toll to 45.

The latest maps and charts on the spread of COVID-19 in Orange County, including cases, deaths, closures and restrictions.
Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 45
18-24 — 204
25-34 — 403
35-44 — 362
45-54 — 454
55-64 — 415
65-74 — 253
75-84 — 157
85+ — 100

Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 3
45-54 — 5
55-64 — 7
65-74 — 5
75-84 — 15
85+ — 8

Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 18
Anaheim — 346
Brea — 20
Buena Park — 81
Costa Mesa — 40
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 42
Dana Point — 23
Fountain Valley — 32
Fullerton — 79
Garden Grove — 109
Huntington Beach — 223
Irvine — 130
La Habra — 51
La Palma — 14
Ladera Ranch — 12
Laguna Beach — 37
Laguna Hills — 22
Laguna Niguel — 32
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 29
Los Alamitos — 23
Midway City — 6
Mission Viejo — 44
Newport Beach — 97
Orange — 92
Placentia — 56
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita — 14
San Clemente — 47
San Juan Capistrano — 27
Santa Ana — 366
Seal Beach — 11
Stanton — 27
Trabuco Canyon — 10
Tustin — 42
Villa Park — 5
Westminster — 43
Yorba Linda — 49
Other — 2
Unknown — 73

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California.
