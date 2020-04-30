Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Orange County pushes back against Newsom on plan to close beaches

An aerial view shows visitors enjoying the sun and sand near the pier in Newport Beach on Tuesday.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A surfer catches a wave while joining some of the thousands of beachgoers over the weekend in Newport Beach.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Newport Beach officials said beach visitors followed distancing guidelines over the weekend.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
On Tuesday, beachgoers pass a statue of Newport Beach lifeguard Ben Carlson, who died while conducting a rescue.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a protective mask walks his dog past a closed park near the pier in Newport Beach on Tuesday.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A motorist makes a statement via a back window as pedestrians walk past a store display in Newport Beach that features a mannequin in a mask.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Beachgoers dot the sand in an aerial view of Newport Beach.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Weekend beach crowds, such as those in Huntington Beach, spurred alarm among some officials.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
People crowd the bike path near Huntington Beach pier on Saturday.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
An aerial view shows surfers waiting for a wave Saturday off Newport Beach.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah Fry
Luke Money
April 30, 2020
10:19 AM
With Gov. Gavin Newsom poised to close beaches in a continuing effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, some Orange County leaders are pushing back.

Newsom criticized beachgoers who hit the sand last weekend in Orange County, which has left its shores open while Los Angeles County has kept its beaches off-limits.

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner released a statement saying the idea of closing the beaches was unwise.

“Medical professionals tell us the importance of fresh air and sunlight in fighting infectious diseases, including mental health benefits,” he said. “Orange County citizens have been cooperative with California state and county restrictions thus far. I fear that this overreaction from the state will undermine that cooperative attitude and our collective efforts to fight the disease, based on the best available medical information.”

Widely circulated photos appeared to show crowded conditions along stretches of sand in Newport and Huntington beaches over the weekend.

“We can’t see the images like we saw, particularly on Saturday, in Newport Beach and elsewhere in the state of California,” Newsom said Monday in rebuking beachgoers.

Some Orange County officials, though, said such images painted a distorted picture of what conditions were actually like. Huntington Beach Police spokeswoman Angela Bennett said officers did not issue any citations last weekend.

“The vast majority of people were social distancing at our beaches,” she said.

“Despite what’s being reported, the majority of our beachgoers are complying [with] social distancing,” Huntington Beach officials wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Authorities were “on the beach patrolling and educating visitors and have found the majority of people staying in their own unit; if not they are educated and have complied.”

“There are hourly social distancing reminders from the loudspeaker on the pier, and we also have public works for any crowd-related issues with barriers and signage that needs to be put into place if needed,” officials wrote

In neighboring Newport Beach, Police Chief Jon Lewis and Fire Chief Jeff Boyles said in a joint statement Thursday that there were some clusters of people who were crowded too closely together but that “it was our personal observation, and that of our officers, that the overwhelming majority of Newport Beach residents and visitors were families or practicing social distancing.”

The departments also shared aerial photos captured Saturday afternoon that showed sparse crowds on the city’s sandy stretches.

Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow was supportive of his city’s decision this week to reopen its beaches for limited hours during weekdays, beginning Monday. Now it appears this will not come to pass, he said.

However, he noted that crowds like the ones seen in neighboring cities last weekend were exactly what prompted the city to shutter its stretches of sand roughly six weeks ago.

“This is not a time for politicizing things. This is not a time for divisiveness,” Dicterow said. “If the governor believes this is the best thing to do for the state of California, then we need to follow that.”

CaliforniaOrange CountyCoronavirus Pandemic
