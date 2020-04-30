Orange County pushes back against Newsom on plan to close beaches

With Gov. Gavin Newsom poised to close beaches in a continuing effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, some Orange County leaders are pushing back.

Newsom criticized beachgoers who hit the sand last weekend in Orange County, which has left its shores open while Los Angeles County has kept its beaches off-limits.

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner released a statement saying the idea of closing the beaches was unwise.

Please read my statement on the closure of Orange County beaches by @GavinNewsom. pic.twitter.com/blo7h3GoVl — Supervisor Don Wagner 🇺🇸 (@DonWagnerCA) April 30, 2020

“Medical professionals tell us the importance of fresh air and sunlight in fighting infectious diseases, including mental health benefits,” he said. “Orange County citizens have been cooperative with California state and county restrictions thus far. I fear that this overreaction from the state will undermine that cooperative attitude and our collective efforts to fight the disease, based on the best available medical information.”

Widely circulated photos appeared to show crowded conditions along stretches of sand in Newport and Huntington beaches over the weekend.

“We can’t see the images like we saw, particularly on Saturday, in Newport Beach and elsewhere in the state of California,” Newsom said Monday in rebuking beachgoers.

Some Orange County officials, though, said such images painted a distorted picture of what conditions were actually like. Huntington Beach Police spokeswoman Angela Bennett said officers did not issue any citations last weekend.

“The vast majority of people were social distancing at our beaches,” she said.

“Despite what’s being reported, the majority of our beachgoers are complying [with] social distancing,” Huntington Beach officials wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Authorities were “on the beach patrolling and educating visitors and have found the majority of people staying in their own unit; if not they are educated and have complied.”

“There are hourly social distancing reminders from the loudspeaker on the pier, and we also have public works for any crowd-related issues with barriers and signage that needs to be put into place if needed,” officials wrote

In neighboring Newport Beach, Police Chief Jon Lewis and Fire Chief Jeff Boyles said in a joint statement Thursday that there were some clusters of people who were crowded too closely together but that “it was our personal observation, and that of our officers, that the overwhelming majority of Newport Beach residents and visitors were families or practicing social distancing.”

The departments also shared aerial photos captured Saturday afternoon that showed sparse crowds on the city’s sandy stretches.

Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow was supportive of his city’s decision this week to reopen its beaches for limited hours during weekdays, beginning Monday. Now it appears this will not come to pass, he said.

However, he noted that crowds like the ones seen in neighboring cities last weekend were exactly what prompted the city to shutter its stretches of sand roughly six weeks ago.

“This is not a time for politicizing things. This is not a time for divisiveness,” Dicterow said. “If the governor believes this is the best thing to do for the state of California, then we need to follow that.”