Motorist fatally shot by CHP during traffic stop on 60 Freeway in Monterey Park

A traffic stop ended in a fatal police shooting Monday night and closed a stretch of the 60 Freeway in Monterey Park for more than seven hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers stopped a vehicle traveling east near Garfield Avenue about 8:20 p.m. Monday, Capt. Salvador Suarez told reporters at the scene.

“At some point during the enforcement stop, an officer-involved shooting occurred with one individual,” Suarez said. The person was struck by gunfire and died at the scene, authorities said.

Officers were helping the California Department of Transportation with a project on the freeway in the area at the time, CHP Officer Tony Polizzi said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, but video from the scene showed what appears to be a sheathed sword lying in the roadway.