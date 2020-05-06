Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Here are the Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Protesters rally against beach closures in Newport Beach
Protesters rally against beach closures in Newport Beach on Saturday. Gov. Gavin Newsom closed Orange County beaches to slow the spread of the coronavirus last week, but most have since been allowed to reopen for active recreation.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
May 6, 2020
2:33 PM
Orange County reported four more coronavirus-linked fatalities Wednesday, bringing the region’s total death toll to 65.

Health officials also announced 131 new coronavirus infections, the second highest in a single day since the outbreak began, boosting the county’s cumulative total to 3,004.

As of the latest update, 192 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized countywide, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency, and 73 of them were in intensive care.

To date, 40,707 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county.

Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 63
18-24 — 286
25-34 — 551
35-44 — 441
45-54 — 552
55-64 — 492
65-74 — 300
75-84 — 193
85+ — 123
Unknown — 3

Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 3
45-54 — 5
55-64 — 8
65-74 — 12
75-84 — 19
85+ — 16

Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 18
Anaheim — 438
Brea — 22
Buena Park — 98
Costa Mesa — 44
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 45
Dana Point — 22
Fountain Valley — 37
Fullerton — 107
Garden Grove — 153
Huntington Beach — 238
Irvine — 138
La Habra — 58
La Palma — 15
Ladera Ranch — 12
Laguna Beach — 38
Laguna Hills — 23
Laguna Niguel — 32
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 32
Los Alamitos — 35
Midway City — 7
Mission Viejo — 49
Newport Beach — 103
Orange — 135
Placentia — 67
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita — 15
San Clemente — 51
San Juan Capistrano — 30
Santa Ana — 389
Seal Beach — 11
Stanton — 29
Trabuco Canyon — 12
Tustin — 46
Villa Park — 5
Westminster — 47
Yorba Linda — 52
Other — 218
Unknown — 114

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
