Here are the Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County reported four more coronavirus-linked fatalities Wednesday, bringing the region’s total death toll to 65.
Health officials also announced 131 new coronavirus infections, the second highest in a single day since the outbreak began, boosting the county’s cumulative total to 3,004.
As of the latest update, 192 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized countywide, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency, and 73 of them were in intensive care.
To date, 40,707 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county.
Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 63
18-24 — 286
25-34 — 551
35-44 — 441
45-54 — 552
55-64 — 492
65-74 — 300
75-84 — 193
85+ — 123
Unknown — 3
Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 3
45-54 — 5
55-64 — 8
65-74 — 12
75-84 — 19
85+ — 16
Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 18
Anaheim — 438
Brea — 22
Buena Park — 98
Costa Mesa — 44
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 45
Dana Point — 22
Fountain Valley — 37
Fullerton — 107
Garden Grove — 153
Huntington Beach — 238
Irvine — 138
La Habra — 58
La Palma — 15
Ladera Ranch — 12
Laguna Beach — 38
Laguna Hills — 23
Laguna Niguel — 32
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 32
Los Alamitos — 35
Midway City — 7
Mission Viejo — 49
Newport Beach — 103
Orange — 135
Placentia — 67
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita — 15
San Clemente — 51
San Juan Capistrano — 30
Santa Ana — 389
Seal Beach — 11
Stanton — 29
Trabuco Canyon — 12
Tustin — 46
Villa Park — 5
Westminster — 47
Yorba Linda — 52
Other — 218
Unknown — 114
Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.