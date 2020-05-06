Here are the Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County reported four more coronavirus-linked fatalities Wednesday, bringing the region’s total death toll to 65.

Health officials also announced 131 new coronavirus infections, the second highest in a single day since the outbreak began, boosting the county’s cumulative total to 3,004.

As of the latest update, 192 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized countywide, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency, and 73 of them were in intensive care.

To date, 40,707 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 63

18-24 — 286

25-34 — 551

35-44 — 441

45-54 — 552

55-64 — 492

65-74 — 300

75-84 — 193

85+ — 123

Unknown — 3

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 3

45-54 — 5

55-64 — 8

65-74 — 12

75-84 — 19

85+ — 16

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 18

Anaheim — 438

Brea — 22

Buena Park — 98

Costa Mesa — 44

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 45

Dana Point — 22

Fountain Valley — 37

Fullerton — 107

Garden Grove — 153

Huntington Beach — 238

Irvine — 138

La Habra — 58

La Palma — 15

Ladera Ranch — 12

Laguna Beach — 38

Laguna Hills — 23

Laguna Niguel — 32

Laguna Woods — 8

Lake Forest — 32

Los Alamitos — 35

Midway City — 7

Mission Viejo — 49

Newport Beach — 103

Orange — 135

Placentia — 67

Rancho Mission Viejo — 6

Rancho Santa Margarita — 15

San Clemente — 51

San Juan Capistrano — 30

Santa Ana — 389

Seal Beach — 11

Stanton — 29

Trabuco Canyon — 12

Tustin — 46

Villa Park — 5

Westminster — 47

Yorba Linda — 52

Other — 218

Unknown — 114

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.