3 men gunned down in high school parking lot in Visalia, police say

Authorities are searching for a gunman who killed three men in the parking lot of a high school in Visalia late Tuesday, police said.

Officers with the Visalia Police Department found the wounded men in the Golden West High School parking lot around 11:15 p.m. while responding to a report of gunshots in the area, said Sgt. Celestina Sanchez.

There is no known connection between the men and the high school. The campus is closed and students are taking classes online because of the coronavirus, Sanchez said.

Authorities have not provided a description of a suspect. Detectives remained at the scene Wednesday morning trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

“We are currently in the middle of the investigation. Our crime scene team is out here processing the scene right now,” Visalia Police Lt. Daniel Ford told ABC 30 Action News. “We’re looking for any evidence that will help us in the investigation.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Visalia Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (559) 713-4738.