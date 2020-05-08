Here are the Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County health officials reported an additional 153 coronavirus infections Friday, the second-most new cases on any one day since the outbreak began.
The additions pushed the county’s cumulative case count to 3,240. That total includes 71 deaths — five of which were announced Friday.
As of the latest update, 188 patients were hospitalized countywide and 74 of them were in intensive care, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
To date, 46,372 COVID-19 tests have been conducted countywide.
Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 67
18-24 — 319
25-34 — 590
35-44 — 493
45-54 — 591
55-64 — 525
65-74 — 316
75-84 — 204
85+ — 132
Unknown — 3
Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 4
45-54 — 6
55-64 — 10
65-74 — 12
75-84 — 20
85+ — 17
Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 20
Anaheim — 472
Brea — 27
Buena Park — 104
Costa Mesa — 47
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 47
Dana Point — 22
Fountain Valley — 41
Fullerton — 115
Garden Grove — 169
Huntington Beach — 242
Irvine — 140
La Habra — 61
La Palma — 15
Ladera Ranch — 12
Laguna Beach — 40
Laguna Hills — 25
Laguna Niguel — 33
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 33
Los Alamitos — 37
Midway City — 7
Mission Viejo — 53
Newport Beach — 105
Orange — 157
Placentia — 68
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita — 16
San Clemente — 52
San Juan Capistrano — 31
Santa Ana — 456
Seal Beach — 12
Stanton — 33
Trabuco Canyon — 12
Tustin — 51
Villa Park — 5
Westminster — 52
Yorba Linda — 55
Other — 253
Unknown — 101
Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.