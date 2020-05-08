Here are the Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County health officials reported an additional 153 coronavirus infections Friday, the second-most new cases on any one day since the outbreak began.

The additions pushed the county’s cumulative case count to 3,240. That total includes 71 deaths — five of which were announced Friday.

As of the latest update, 188 patients were hospitalized countywide and 74 of them were in intensive care, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

To date, 46,372 COVID-19 tests have been conducted countywide.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 67

18-24 — 319

25-34 — 590

35-44 — 493

45-54 — 591

55-64 — 525

65-74 — 316

75-84 — 204

85+ — 132

Unknown — 3

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 4

45-54 — 6

55-64 — 10

65-74 — 12

75-84 — 20

85+ — 17

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 20

Anaheim — 472

Brea — 27

Buena Park — 104

Costa Mesa — 47

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 47

Dana Point — 22

Fountain Valley — 41

Fullerton — 115

Garden Grove — 169

Huntington Beach — 242

Irvine — 140

La Habra — 61

La Palma — 15

Ladera Ranch — 12

Laguna Beach — 40

Laguna Hills — 25

Laguna Niguel — 33

Laguna Woods — 8

Lake Forest — 33

Los Alamitos — 37

Midway City — 7

Mission Viejo — 53

Newport Beach — 105

Orange — 157

Placentia — 68

Rancho Mission Viejo — 6

Rancho Santa Margarita — 16

San Clemente — 52

San Juan Capistrano — 31

Santa Ana — 456

Seal Beach — 12

Stanton — 33

Trabuco Canyon — 12

Tustin — 51

Villa Park — 5

Westminster — 52

Yorba Linda — 55

Other — 253

Unknown — 101

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.