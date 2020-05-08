Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Shooting in Pasadena leaves suspect dead and a police officer in surgery

Complaints against Pasadena police officer piling up
Pasadena police headquarters. A car chase ended in gunfire on Friday afternoon, Pasadena police said, leaving a suspect dead and a police officer in surgery.
(Raul Roa / Times Community News)
By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
May 8, 2020
6:08 PM
Share

A man was killed and a Pasadena police officer underwent surgery after a car chase ended in gunfire on Friday afternoon, Pasadena police said.

About 3 p.m., Pasadena police pursued a car to the intersection of Corson Street and Allen Avenue, where the motorist exited the car and a shooting ensued, Lt. Carolyn Gordon said.

The motorist was killed and an officer was shot, she said.

Details of the shooting remained unclear early Friday evening.

Advertisement

The officer underwent surgery and is in “serious but stable condition,” Gordon said.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Matthew Ormseth
Follow Us
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement