Shooting in Pasadena leaves suspect dead and a police officer in surgery

A man was killed and a Pasadena police officer underwent surgery after a car chase ended in gunfire on Friday afternoon, Pasadena police said.

About 3 p.m., Pasadena police pursued a car to the intersection of Corson Street and Allen Avenue, where the motorist exited the car and a shooting ensued, Lt. Carolyn Gordon said.

The motorist was killed and an officer was shot, she said.

Details of the shooting remained unclear early Friday evening.

The officer underwent surgery and is in “serious but stable condition,” Gordon said.