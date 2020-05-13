Rose Bowl loop reopens to public after coronavirus closure

The 3.1-mile loop around Rose Bowl Stadium reopened Wednesday morning after a weeks-long closure prompted by safety concerns over the coronavirus.

The Pasadena City Council moved earlier this week to allow access to the popular pathway, which typically draws walkers, joggers and bicyclists. The reopening comes days after Los Angeles County reopened trails, parks and golf courses, including Brookside golf course, adjacent to the Rose Bowl.

The City Council also moved to reopen hiking trails in the nearby foothills.

Masks are required on the Rose Bowl loop, and visitors are instructed to maintain social distancing.

“Come stretch your legs and make sure to comply with staying six feet apart,” the stadium shared on Facebook.

Video showed walkers and joggers on the reopened stretch early Wednesday.

More than 550 Pasadena residents have been infected by COVID-19, and 65 people have died. More than 33,000 people have been infected with the virus in all of L.A. County.

City News Service contributed to this report.