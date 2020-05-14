Orange County reports its highest daily coronavirus case count

Orange County confirmed 229 additional coronavirus cases Thursday, its highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic. The total broke the previous day’s record of 156 new cases.
As testing capacity expands, the number of cases reported has continued to rise across California. So far, more than 61,600 Orange County residents have been tested for the virus, with 1,510 results reported Thursday.
But the growing numbers aren’t only because of an increase in testing, the Orange County Health Care Agency said on Twitter. More people have become seriously ill from the virus in recent weeks, the agency said, including many in nursing homes and jails. Those populations also account for many of those hospitalized with COVID-19.
“A large proportion of new cases identified recently have been identified in nursing home outbreaks,” the agency tweeted. “Outside nursing home and jail settings, Orange County case counts are steady to trending upward.”
More than 3,960 of the county’s roughly 3.1 million residents have been infected by the virus.
There are 227 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 79 of those individuals are in intensive care.
Santa Ana and Anaheim, the county’s most populous areas, have been hit hardest, with each reporting more than 600 infections.
Confirmed cases in Orange county, by city
|City
|Total
|Aliso Viejo
|21
|Anaheim
|615
|Brea
|27
|Buena Park
|115
|Costa Mesa
|60
|Coto de Caza
|6
|Cypress
|51
|Dana Point
|23
|Fountain Valley
|45
|Fullerton
|135
|Garden Grove
|198
|Huntington Beach
|280
|Irvine
|147
|La Habra
|70
|La Palma
|15
|Ladera Ranch
|13
|Laguna Beach
|44
|Laguna Hills
|25
|Laguna Niguel
|35
|Laguna Woods
|8
|Lake Forest
|35
|Los Alamitos
|53
|Midway City
|9
|Mission Viejo
|58
|Newport Beach
|131
|Orange
|190
|Placentia
|74
|Rancho Mission Viejo
|6
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|18
|San Clemente
|53
|San Juan Capistrano
|42
|Santa Ana
|665
|Seal Beach
|14
|Stanton
|39
|Trabuco Canyon
|11
|Tustin
|60
|Villa Park
|5
|Westminster
|71
|Yorba Linda
|61
|Other*
|314
|Unknown**
|126
|All of Orange County
|3,968
*“Other” includes unincorporated areas. **"Unknown” refers to cases pending investigation.