Orange County reports its highest daily coronavirus case count

Orange County confirmed 229 additional coronavirus cases Thursday, its highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic. The total broke the previous day’s record of 156 new cases.

As testing capacity expands, the number of cases reported has continued to rise across California. So far, more than 61,600 Orange County residents have been tested for the virus, with 1,510 results reported Thursday.

But the growing numbers aren’t only because of an increase in testing, the Orange County Health Care Agency said on Twitter. More people have become seriously ill from the virus in recent weeks, the agency said, including many in nursing homes and jails. Those populations also account for many of those hospitalized with COVID-19.

“A large proportion of new cases identified recently have been identified in nursing home outbreaks,” the agency tweeted. “Outside nursing home and jail settings, Orange County case counts are steady to trending upward.”

More than 3,960 of the county’s roughly 3.1 million residents have been infected by the virus.

There are 227 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 79 of those individuals are in intensive care.

Santa Ana and Anaheim, the county’s most populous areas, have been hit hardest, with each reporting more than 600 infections.

Confirmed cases in Orange county, by city

City Total Aliso Viejo 21 Anaheim 615 Brea 27 Buena Park 115 Costa Mesa 60 Coto de Caza 6 Cypress 51 Dana Point 23 Fountain Valley 45 Fullerton 135 Garden Grove 198 Huntington Beach 280 Irvine 147 La Habra 70 La Palma 15 Ladera Ranch 13 Laguna Beach 44 Laguna Hills 25 Laguna Niguel 35 Laguna Woods 8 Lake Forest 35 Los Alamitos 53 Midway City 9 Mission Viejo 58 Newport Beach 131 Orange 190 Placentia 74 Rancho Mission Viejo 6 Rancho Santa Margarita 18 San Clemente 53 San Juan Capistrano 42 Santa Ana 665 Seal Beach 14 Stanton 39 Trabuco Canyon 11 Tustin 60 Villa Park 5 Westminster 71 Yorba Linda 61 Other* 314 Unknown** 126 All of Orange County 3,968

*“Other” includes unincorporated areas. **"Unknown” refers to cases pending investigation.