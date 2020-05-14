Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Orange County reports its highest daily coronavirus case count

UCI healthcare workers wave to first responders giving them a drive-by salute.
UC Irvine Medical Center healthcare workers wave to first responders giving them a drive-by salute in mid-April.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
May 14, 2020
12:20 PM
UPDATED 1:24 PM
Orange County confirmed 229 additional coronavirus cases Thursday, its highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic. The total broke the previous day’s record of 156 new cases.

As testing capacity expands, the number of cases reported has continued to rise across California. So far, more than 61,600 Orange County residents have been tested for the virus, with 1,510 results reported Thursday.

But the growing numbers aren’t only because of an increase in testing, the Orange County Health Care Agency said on Twitter. More people have become seriously ill from the virus in recent weeks, the agency said, including many in nursing homes and jails. Those populations also account for many of those hospitalized with COVID-19.

“A large proportion of new cases identified recently have been identified in nursing home outbreaks,” the agency tweeted. “Outside nursing home and jail settings, Orange County case counts are steady to trending upward.”

More than 3,960 of the county’s roughly 3.1 million residents have been infected by the virus.

There are 227 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 79 of those individuals are in intensive care.

Santa Ana and Anaheim, the county’s most populous areas, have been hit hardest, with each reporting more than 600 infections.

Confirmed cases in Orange county, by city

CityTotal
Aliso Viejo21
Anaheim615
Brea27
Buena Park115
Costa Mesa60
Coto de Caza6
Cypress51
Dana Point23
Fountain Valley45
Fullerton135
Garden Grove198
Huntington Beach280
Irvine147
La Habra70
La Palma15
Ladera Ranch13
Laguna Beach44
Laguna Hills25
Laguna Niguel35
Laguna Woods8
Lake Forest35
Los Alamitos53
Midway City9
Mission Viejo58
Newport Beach131
Orange190
Placentia74
Rancho Mission Viejo6
Rancho Santa Margarita18
San Clemente53
San Juan Capistrano42
Santa Ana665
Seal Beach14
Stanton39
Trabuco Canyon11
Tustin60
Villa Park5
Westminster71
Yorba Linda61
Other*314
Unknown**126
All of Orange County3,968

*“Other” includes unincorporated areas. **"Unknown” refers to cases pending investigation.

