Orange County coronavirus death toll reaches 80 as hospitalizations hit new high

Orange County health officials on Wednesday reported a new high for coronavirus hospitalizations, noting there are currently 248 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the county.
While the total number of those hospitalized increased from 230 reported the day before, the number of patients in intensive care dropped to 98 from 100 the previous day.
The number of coronavirus cases also rose on Wednesday, with an additional 157 infections among residents, bringing the overall total to 3,749 cases in the county. Officials also confirmed three new deaths, for a total of 80 coronavirus-related fatalities.
Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 400 were in skilled nursing homes and 322 are Orange County jail inmates, according to county data.
Countywide, 57,167 tests have been administered, with 550 new tests reported Wednesday, according to the agency.
Age breakdown of cases
0-17 — 100
18-24 — 366
25-34 — 670
35-44 — 554
45-54 — 653
55-64 — 608
65-74 — 372
75-84 — 253
85+ — 172
Age breakdown of deaths
25-34 —2
35-44 — 4
45-54 — 8
55-64 — 11
65-74 — 13
75-84 — 22
85+ — 20
Cases by community
Aliso Viejo — 21
Anaheim — 581
Brea — 27
Buena Park —110
Costa Mesa — 51
Coto de Caza— 5
Cypress — 49
Dana Point — 22
Fountain Valley — 41
Fullerton — 132
Garden Grove — 191
Huntington Beach — 272
Irvine — 144
La Habra — 66
La Palma — 15
Ladera Ranch —12
Laguna Beach — 43
Laguna Hills — 26
Laguna Niguel — 35
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 35
Los Alamitos — 53
Midway City — 9
Mission Viejo — 56
Newport Beach — 130
Orange — 184
Placentia — 71
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita —17
San Clemente — 53
San Juan Capistrano — 35
Santa Ana — 586
Seal Beach — 13
Stanton — 38
Trabuco Canyon — 11
Tustin — 55
Villa Park — 5
Westminster — 63
Yorba Linda — 58
Other — 314
Unknown — 106
Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.