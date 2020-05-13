Orange County coronavirus death toll reaches 80 as hospitalizations hit new high

Orange County health officials on Wednesday reported a new high for coronavirus hospitalizations, noting there are currently 248 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the county.

While the total number of those hospitalized increased from 230 reported the day before, the number of patients in intensive care dropped to 98 from 100 the previous day.

The number of coronavirus cases also rose on Wednesday, with an additional 157 infections among residents, bringing the overall total to 3,749 cases in the county. Officials also confirmed three new deaths, for a total of 80 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 400 were in skilled nursing homes and 322 are Orange County jail inmates, according to county data.

Countywide, 57,167 tests have been administered, with 550 new tests reported Wednesday, according to the agency.

Age breakdown of cases

0-17 — 100

18-24 — 366

25-34 — 670

35-44 — 554

45-54 — 653

55-64 — 608

65-74 — 372

75-84 — 253

85+ — 172

Age breakdown of deaths

25-34 —2

35-44 — 4

45-54 — 8

55-64 — 11

65-74 — 13

75-84 — 22

85+ — 20

Cases by community

Aliso Viejo — 21

Anaheim — 581

Brea — 27

Buena Park —110

Costa Mesa — 51

Coto de Caza— 5

Cypress — 49

Dana Point — 22

Fountain Valley — 41

Fullerton — 132

Garden Grove — 191

Huntington Beach — 272

Irvine — 144

La Habra — 66

La Palma — 15

Ladera Ranch —12

Laguna Beach — 43

Laguna Hills — 26

Laguna Niguel — 35

Laguna Woods — 8

Lake Forest — 35

Los Alamitos — 53

Midway City — 9

Mission Viejo — 56

Newport Beach — 130

Orange — 184

Placentia — 71

Rancho Mission Viejo — 6

Rancho Santa Margarita —17

San Clemente — 53

San Juan Capistrano — 35

Santa Ana — 586

Seal Beach — 13

Stanton — 38

Trabuco Canyon — 11

Tustin — 55

Villa Park — 5

Westminster — 63

Yorba Linda — 58

Other — 314

Unknown — 106

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.