Orange County coronavirus cases: Here are the latest numbers by community

Orange County health officials announced 158 new coronavirus infections Friday, boosting the region’s cumulative count to 4,125.

The latest update continues a recent spike of confirmed coronavirus activity in the county. On each of the last three days, the county has added at least 156 new cases to its total — a number it had previously hit only once since the outbreak began, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The agency also confirmed four more coronavirus-linked deaths Friday, bringing its total death toll to 84.

Countywide, 212 people were hospitalized as of the latest update, including 78 who were in intensive care.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 128

18-24 — 412

25-34 — 744

35-44 — 614

45-54 — 713

55-64 — 654

65-74 — 412

75-84 — 267

85+ — 180

Unknown — 1

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 4

45-54 — 8

55-64 — 11

65-74 — 13

75-84 — 26

85+ — 20

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 23

Anaheim — 652

Brea — 28

Buena Park — 125

Costa Mesa — 62

Coto de Caza — 6

Cypress — 53

Dana Point — 23

Fountain Valley — 47

Fullerton — 144

Garden Grove — 207

Huntington Beach — 285

Irvine — 149

La Habra — 72

La Palma — 16

Ladera Ranch — 13

Laguna Beach — 44

Laguna Hills — 27

Laguna Niguel — 35

Laguna Woods — 8

Lake Forest — 35

Los Alamitos — 55

Midway City — 9

Mission Viejo — 59

Newport Beach — 132

Orange — 191

Placentia — 75

Rancho Mission Viejo — 6

Rancho Santa Margarita — 18

San Clemente — 54

San Juan Capistrano — 44

Santa Ana — 683

Seal Beach — 15

Stanton — 41

Trabuco Canyon — 11

Tustin — 61

Villa Park — 5

Westminster — 72

Yorba Linda — 62

Other — 336

Unknown — 142

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.