Orange County coronavirus cases: Here are the latest numbers by community

539210_la-me-hb-lawsuit_6_AJS.jpg
People relax on the sand in Huntington Beach on Monday, despite the state’s active-use-only allowance. The city of Huntington Beach is still pursuing a lawsuit against the state to reopen the beach to all forms of activities.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
May 15, 2020
1:12 PM
Orange County health officials announced 158 new coronavirus infections Friday, boosting the region’s cumulative count to 4,125.

The latest update continues a recent spike of confirmed coronavirus activity in the county. On each of the last three days, the county has added at least 156 new cases to its total — a number it had previously hit only once since the outbreak began, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The agency also confirmed four more coronavirus-linked deaths Friday, bringing its total death toll to 84.

Countywide, 212 people were hospitalized as of the latest update, including 78 who were in intensive care.

California
Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 128
18-24 — 412
25-34 — 744
35-44 — 614
45-54 — 713
55-64 — 654
65-74 — 412
75-84 — 267
85+ — 180
Unknown — 1

Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 4
45-54 — 8
55-64 — 11
65-74 — 13
75-84 — 26
85+ — 20

California
Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 23
Anaheim — 652
Brea — 28
Buena Park — 125
Costa Mesa — 62
Coto de Caza — 6
Cypress — 53
Dana Point — 23
Fountain Valley — 47
Fullerton — 144
Garden Grove — 207
Huntington Beach — 285
Irvine — 149
La Habra — 72
La Palma — 16
Ladera Ranch — 13
Laguna Beach — 44
Laguna Hills — 27
Laguna Niguel — 35
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 35
Los Alamitos — 55
Midway City — 9
Mission Viejo — 59
Newport Beach — 132
Orange — 191
Placentia — 75
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita — 18
San Clemente — 54
San Juan Capistrano — 44
Santa Ana — 683
Seal Beach — 15
Stanton — 41
Trabuco Canyon — 11
Tustin — 61
Villa Park — 5
Westminster — 72
Yorba Linda — 62
Other — 336
Unknown — 142

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

