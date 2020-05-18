Armed man in surgical mask robs San Diego County gas station

An armed gunman wearing a surgical mask held up a Vista gas station Sunday night, authorities said.

The masked man entered the Mobil gas station on Sycamore Avenue, just south of Shadowridge Drive, shortly before 10:10 p.m., San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Terry Phillips said.

The man pointed a silver semiautomatic handgun at the clerk and demanded the station’s cash register and lottery tickets.

The clerk complied and the man left; the loss was estimated at $350. The clerk was not injured.

The robber was last seen driving west on Shadowridge Drive in a silver SUV. He was described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a button-down shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Kucher writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.